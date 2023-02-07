Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa WilliamsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
Why Was Texas Ranked the 2nd Worst State in Which to Live?
On CNBC's 2022 ranking of the "Best States for Business in the U.S.," Texas was ranked as the 5th BEST state. However, in that same ranking, they listed the Lone Star State as the 2nd WORST state in which to live. Then why, praytell, are we seeing so many people...
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
If You’re Heartbroken Right Before Valentine’s Day, Please Read This
Dear friends in Kilgore, Jacksonville, Lindale, Longview, and Tyler, Texas--If you're heartbroken right before Valentine's Day, this may help. And I speak as someone who has definitely been exactly where you are right now. Going through a breakup with someone you love(d) is never easy. But when it coincides with...
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
Don’t Wait, Qualify To Win That Trip To Warm Sunshine-Rich Florida
We're experiencing our typical Texas winter right now. Cool one day, warm another day and really cold a few days later. We're used to it, but wouldn't it be nice to escape Tyler, Texas or Longview, Texas aboard a plane bound for Florida? That would be awesome. It can happen...
14 Cocktails To Make, Enjoy And Share (Or Not) On Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day, thousands of Valentine's Day cards will be exchanged between romantic partners showing just how much they love each other. In addition to those cards, beautiful bouquets of roses and other flowers will be delivered to offices throughout Tyler, Texas and Longview. If that's not enough, boxes of jewelry will be unwrapped, chocolate hearts will be given away or held by a stuffed animal. Valentine's Day will be topped off by a romantic dinner for thousands of couples too.
Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted
It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
Super Bowl QB’s Were Once Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Nominees
You Already Know That This Year's Super Bowl Will Feature Two QB's From Texas But Did You Know They BOTH Came To Tyler, TX As Nominees Of A Prestigious Award?. You don't need me to tell you that this year's Super Bowl will be making history in a variety of ways thanks to the two starting Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of The Kansas City Chiefs. But a few years ago while both were still in college, they came to Tyler at the same time for something special.
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home
It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
New Restaurant Franchise Specializing in Chicken Salad Coming to Tyler, Texas
Ooohh, a new restaurant franchise based in Auburn, Alabama is heading soon to Tyler, Texas. Granted, we already have so many incredible restaurants in East Texas, but honestly, we're pretty excited about this new option. OK, here's the scoop on the new restaurant franchise coming to 4712 South Broadway in...
Propose At This East Texas Restaurant For Chance To Win Free Food For A Year
Love is in the air. It's Valentine's season after all and the day for lovers to celebrate their love is coming up Tuesday, February 14th. There are going to be a lot of nervous men and women across East Texas working up the nerve to pop the question to their girlfriend or boyfriend with hopes of them saying yes to becoming their fiance.
Raising Cane’s Opens Second Tyler, TX Location
The Popular Chicken Finger Chain Expands In East Tyler. There was a recent skit on Saturday Night Live featuring Michael B. Jordan and SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson playing Toyota salesmen at a dealership in Brenham, TX, complaining about the traffic being caused by the new "Raising Cane's" location that opened up and how the traffic for Cane's was killing their dealership.
The Internet Blasts Whitehouse, Texas’ Jackson Mahomes for Latest Wealth Flex
We're all getting ready for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. East Texas is certainly excited since we have two native East Texans playing in the game, Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Groveton's Lane Johnson for the Eagles. But even with all the love shown to Patrick, there is just as much we'll call it "internet hate" for his wife and brother Jackson Mahomes. That "internet hate" was shown with Jackson's latest video.
Did You Hear About the New Wine Bar Coming to Downtown Tyler, Texas?
The revitalization of Downtown Tyler, TX is a wonderful work in progress. From the convenient parking structure completed a few years ago, to all the new restaurants, night spots, and shops, there are so many more fun things now than just 10 years ago. Oh, yes and let's not forget...
Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas
In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
Tyler, TX Pastor & Son Ordered To Pay Money Back To Their Victims
Last Year, We Reported On The Story Of A Tyler Pastor And Former Football Coach Who Plead Guilty To Theft Charges For Stealing From An Elderly Couple Who Attended His Church And Later His Son Was Arrested On Those Same Charges.
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0