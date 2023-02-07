Read full article on original website
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
Win Tickets to See Magic for Humans Show
Are you a fan of magic acts? Have you always wanted to see a live magic show? Or do you think you can figure out how the magicians do it?. Whatever it is, you could win a pair of tickets to see magician and comedian Justin Willman and his show Magic for Humans on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview.
Super Bowl QB’s Were Once Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Nominees
You Already Know That This Year's Super Bowl Will Feature Two QB's From Texas But Did You Know They BOTH Came To Tyler, TX As Nominees Of A Prestigious Award?. You don't need me to tell you that this year's Super Bowl will be making history in a variety of ways thanks to the two starting Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of The Kansas City Chiefs. But a few years ago while both were still in college, they came to Tyler at the same time for something special.
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
Why Was Texas Ranked the 2nd Worst State in Which to Live?
On CNBC's 2022 ranking of the "Best States for Business in the U.S.," Texas was ranked as the 5th BEST state. However, in that same ranking, they listed the Lone Star State as the 2nd WORST state in which to live. Then why, praytell, are we seeing so many people...
The Internet Blasts Whitehouse, Texas’ Jackson Mahomes for Latest Wealth Flex
We're all getting ready for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. East Texas is certainly excited since we have two native East Texans playing in the game, Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Groveton's Lane Johnson for the Eagles. But even with all the love shown to Patrick, there is just as much we'll call it "internet hate" for his wife and brother Jackson Mahomes. That "internet hate" was shown with Jackson's latest video.
Raising Cane’s Opens Second Tyler, TX Location
The Popular Chicken Finger Chain Expands In East Tyler. There was a recent skit on Saturday Night Live featuring Michael B. Jordan and SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson playing Toyota salesmen at a dealership in Brenham, TX, complaining about the traffic being caused by the new "Raising Cane's" location that opened up and how the traffic for Cane's was killing their dealership.
Don’t Wait, Qualify To Win That Trip To Warm Sunshine-Rich Florida
We're experiencing our typical Texas winter right now. Cool one day, warm another day and really cold a few days later. We're used to it, but wouldn't it be nice to escape Tyler, Texas or Longview, Texas aboard a plane bound for Florida? That would be awesome. It can happen...
Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.
East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted
It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
KLTV
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently
When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
Friends of Houston attorney speak out after he was shot, killed in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard. The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area. Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here....
This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home
It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Turnkey Poultry Farm in Gilmer, TX
While I have to admit I know absolutely nothing about being a poultry farmer, I also haven’t heard of too many turnkey poultry farms going up for sale. Which is why I wanted to bring this farm to your attention, although I can guarantee whoever buys this property and operation is going to have to work hard to keep things going. We all know that farming is not easy work, but if it’s something that you truly care about then maybe this poultry farm is exactly what you’re looking to buy.
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
