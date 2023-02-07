ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX

To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Win Tickets to See Magic for Humans Show

Are you a fan of magic acts? Have you always wanted to see a live magic show? Or do you think you can figure out how the magicians do it?. Whatever it is, you could win a pair of tickets to see magician and comedian Justin Willman and his show Magic for Humans on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Super Bowl QB’s Were Once Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Nominees

You Already Know That This Year's Super Bowl Will Feature Two QB's From Texas But Did You Know They BOTH Came To Tyler, TX As Nominees Of A Prestigious Award?. You don't need me to tell you that this year's Super Bowl will be making history in a variety of ways thanks to the two starting Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of The Kansas City Chiefs. But a few years ago while both were still in college, they came to Tyler at the same time for something special.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?

If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

The Internet Blasts Whitehouse, Texas’ Jackson Mahomes for Latest Wealth Flex

We're all getting ready for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. East Texas is certainly excited since we have two native East Texans playing in the game, Whitehouse, Texas native Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Groveton's Lane Johnson for the Eagles. But even with all the love shown to Patrick, there is just as much we'll call it "internet hate" for his wife and brother Jackson Mahomes. That "internet hate" was shown with Jackson's latest video.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Mix 93.1

Raising Cane’s Opens Second Tyler, TX Location

The Popular Chicken Finger Chain Expands In East Tyler. There was a recent skit on Saturday Night Live featuring Michael B. Jordan and SNL cast members Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson playing Toyota salesmen at a dealership in Brenham, TX, complaining about the traffic being caused by the new "Raising Cane's" location that opened up and how the traffic for Cane's was killing their dealership.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Have You Tried the Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas? SO GOOD.

East Texas has become much more diverse when it comes to different "genres" of food options. And this amazing Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, Texas is a case in point. I'll never stop being a fan of the traditional East Texan and Southern food we've always known and loved. At the same time, I can have a bit of an adventurous tendency when it comes to trying new flavors. It was in 2019 when a culinary jaunt first took me and my friend to Kilgore where we discovered Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant.
KILGORE, TX
Mix 93.1

Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Has No Chicken in it, & I’m Conflicted

It's pretty big news that Chick-fil-A is moving one of their locations here in Tyler, TX, but this news is even bigger than that. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A,” said Leslie Neslage, the chain’s director of menu and packaging.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A representative of the corporate office of Chick-Fil-A has confirmed the location at Broadway Crossing will be relocated. Though they would not say where the new location would be, the company has obtained a permit for 5943 South Broadway Ave., which is across the street and just south of the current location.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Your New Favorite Place to Shop is Back in Gilmer, Texas This Weekend

If you're looking for something to do, I can't recommend this place enough. Y'all it's BACK. 80 Acre Market is THIS weekend, February 10 through 12 in Gilmer, Texas. There's a great chance I'll see ya there. I went for the first time back in December of 2021 and it was hands down one of the most delightful food-filled, fun, and shopping experiences I've ever had.
GILMER, TX
Mix 93.1

A Sweet Spot In Tyler, Texas Closes It’s Doors Permanently

When Tyler, Texas residents are craving something to satisfy that sweet tooth, they now have one less option. For a few years now anyone that was craving a warm cinnamon roll with frosting could stop into Cinnaholic in The Village At Cumberland Park and pick one up and snack on that oversized cinnamon roll for a while. However, that's not possible now because the location announced today (Tuesday, February 7th) that the store is permanently closed.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

This Property in Tyler, Texas for Under 170k is a Great Starter Home

It wasn’t long ago that my then girlfriend (now wife) and I were renting a very small home, but after paying rent for a couple years she brought up the idea of buying our first home. We didn’t have money for a down payment, but we decided to see what it would take and buying a home was one of the best decisions we made. Which is why I wanted to bring this great starter home in Tyler, Texas to your attention.
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas

Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Turnkey Poultry Farm in Gilmer, TX

While I have to admit I know absolutely nothing about being a poultry farmer, I also haven’t heard of too many turnkey poultry farms going up for sale. Which is why I wanted to bring this farm to your attention, although I can guarantee whoever buys this property and operation is going to have to work hard to keep things going. We all know that farming is not easy work, but if it’s something that you truly care about then maybe this poultry farm is exactly what you’re looking to buy.
GILMER, TX
Mix 93.1

Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy