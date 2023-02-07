Hartsville, SC - The Coker University Men's Lacrosse Team the Lander Bearcats by one point in their home opener for the 2022-23 season. Starting off the game hot, Cal Gibson found his way to the cage between defenders and scored within the first 55 seconds. The Cobras continued with momentum, Cal Gibson scoring his second goal of the day not even five minutes later, once again unassisted. Lander finally answered back with a goal of their own, scored by Carter Wilcox (assisted by Blake Moore). Coker and Lander played head to head throughout the first quarter. Blake Schoknecht (assisted by Jake Brundage) earned his first goal of the game, ripping it between defenders and placing it on the far right post to put the Cobras up 3-1. The Cobras went on to score one more goal to close out the first quarter and take their lead to 4-2. Throughout the first quarter, Coker was able to get off 10 shots compared to the 11 by Lander.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO