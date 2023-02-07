Read full article on original website
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Exploring Philadelphia | Take a Day TripEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
sportszion.com
DT Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti reacts on being ‘Hottest Eagles WAG’ ahead of Super Bowl 2023
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
chatsports.com
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’
It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
chatsports.com
Cowboys free agents 2023: Team needs to bring back unsung hero of 2022 season, QB Cooper Rush
When someone asks if the Dallas Cowboys season was a disappointment, it is easy to answer that question with a yes. The team lost in the divisional round, despite what felt like a wide-open NFC and having a really talented roster. However, when you put into perspective how the season started, one could argue that the season was a tremendous success.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
chatsports.com
Raiders 2023 quarterback: Is Jacoby Brissett a good fit in Las Vegas?
There has been some recent speculation around the league that Jacoby Brissett maybe a possibility for the Las Vegas Raiders as they look to replace Derek Carr as their 2023 starting quarterback. Clearly, Brissett (a free agent) wouldn’t the Raiders’ top or flashiest option, but it’s a possibility for several...
chatsports.com
5 steps to making the Giants a Super Bowl team
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are in the 2023 Super Bowl. Let’s discuss five ways the New York Giants can bridge the “talent gap” general manager Joe Schoen admits exists between the Giants and the Super Bowl combatants, thus elevating the Giants from a good team to a Super Bowl-caliber one.
chatsports.com
Peyton Manning: Zach Thomas caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced
Quarterback Payton Manning finished his career with 539 touchdowns, 71,940 yards, and a record of 186-79. Manning was one of the NFL’s most dominant players and had a losing record against just two teams he faced more than five times. Manning struggled against the New England Patriots, closing his...
chatsports.com
Super Bowl picks and predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for Super Bowl LVII!. So-called experts seem to be relatively split on the winner of this game. Of course, it should no surprise that everyone here at BGN is taking the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) to beat the Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5). Nobody...
chatsports.com
Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 5
It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase... This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion. The rules are still the same... Quick...
chatsports.com
Derrick Henry reacts to the hiring of Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator
Once again, Mike Vrabel stayed in-house with another offensive coordinator hire, officially elevating Tim Kelly to the position earlier this week. Kelly was on staff last season working under Todd Downing under the title of Passing Game Coordinator. Kelly spent three seasons as Houston’s offensive coordinator, running one the show...
chatsports.com
Maxx Crosby shows Detroit Lions some love in mic’d up conversation at Pro Bowl
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions mic’d up a couple players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. As always, it’s interesting to see and hear some of our favorite Lions players at their most authentic selves. And with the unseriousness of the Pro Bowl, you won’t see the players any more casual than this.
chatsports.com
In a relationship with Aaron Rodgers and it’s “complicated”
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy once famously called Aaron Rodgers “a complicated fella” and he was quickly mocked for it, especially as the team was trying to make peace with their franchise quarterback. As we await the Great Rodgers Decision of 2023, almost two years after Murphy...
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
chatsports.com
Sean Payton was approached by bidders for the Washington Commanders about coaching if they buy the team
Sean Payton retired from coaching in the NFL two years ago, and has been working for FOX as an analyst. This year's head coach hiring cycle brought him out of retirement, with the Denver Broncos making the big move in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Denver traded a 2023 1st round pick and 2024 2nd for Payton and a 2024 3rd. They are also reportedly paying him $18 million per year.
chatsports.com
The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans
It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
chatsports.com
Early favorites on the 2023 draft at each position on defense for the Cowboys.
The evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but each and every one of us still have favorite prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.
chatsports.com
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
chatsports.com
The Bear’s Den, February 10, 2023
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Brian Burns? - NBC Sports Chicago - Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
chatsports.com
Eagles snubbed at NFL Honors
Philadelphia Eagles, Shane Steichen, AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, Jalen Hurts, Pro Bowl, NFL Honors, DeMeco Ryans, Justin Jefferson, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings. With just a few days left before the Eagles and Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, and with that the last...
