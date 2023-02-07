All-Time vs. YSU: 55-45 Last Meeting: 12/29/22 85-71 L. The Cleveland State Men's Basketball team continues a key Horizon League weekend homestand as the Vikings play host to Youngstown State for a Sunday afternoon matchup at the Wolstein Center. The Vikings snapped a two game losing skid with a dramatic victory over Robert Morris on Friday night and are looking to make it two in a row today. The Vikings are 10-5 in the Horizon League and this marks the third straight year that CSU has won ten or more league games. Youngstown State is riding a five game winning streak coming into today's matchup. The Penguins are currently in first place at 12-3 in the league.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO