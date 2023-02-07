ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State Men's Basketball Hosts Youngstown State in Sunday Afternoon Showdown

All-Time vs. YSU: 55-45 Last Meeting: 12/29/22 85-71 L. The Cleveland State Men's Basketball team continues a key Horizon League weekend homestand as the Vikings play host to Youngstown State for a Sunday afternoon matchup at the Wolstein Center. The Vikings snapped a two game losing skid with a dramatic victory over Robert Morris on Friday night and are looking to make it two in a row today. The Vikings are 10-5 in the Horizon League and this marks the third straight year that CSU has won ten or more league games. Youngstown State is riding a five game winning streak coming into today's matchup. The Penguins are currently in first place at 12-3 in the league.
Cleveland State Men’s Basketball Earns Key #HLMBB Victory over Youngstown State

Cleveland, OH-In a battle between two of the top teams in the Horizon League, the Cleveland State Men's Basketball team emerged victorious, taking down Youngstown State 81-78. The Vikings improve to 16-11 and 11-5 in conference play. The league-leading Penguins fell into a first-place tie, and now are 12-4 in the league and 20-7 overall.
Cleveland State Women’s Tennis Falls At Western Michigan, 6-1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Cleveland State women's tennis team opened up a six-match roadswing Sunday morning, dropping a 6-1 contest at Western Michigan. For the first time this season the Vikings dropped the early doubles point, as WMU was able to pick up wins at the top two spots in the lineup.
Cleveland State Lacrosse Falls to Ohio State in Season Opener

Columbus, OH-The Cleveland State Lacrosse team opened the season with a tough loss to no. 11 Ohio State on Saturday, 19-12 in Columbus. Gannon Matthews and Brendan Sigurdson had three goals each for the Vikings, all of which came in the second half. Cameron Logan played the majority of the game in goal and tallied six saves.
Senior Sendoff: Cleveland State Wrestling Defeats Bloomsburg on Senior Day

Cleveland, OH-The Cleveland State Wrestling team won eight of ten matches on Saturday in downing Bloomsburg 30-9. Seven seniors were honored prior to the dual meet for their contributions to the program through the years. The Vikings had three bonus point victories on the day. Ben Aranda started things off...
