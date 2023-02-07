ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Layla

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Layla is an 8-month-old German shepherd, and according to her owner, Shannon Immediato, she’s “the most intelligent, loving, loyal and funny dog I’ve ever had!”. “She loves...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
Mercury

Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Mercury

Active fun is on the horizon at Pottstown summer camps

Despite it feeling as though winter hasn’t fully kicked in, camp registrations for the summer are now open. While it might seem too soon to start thinking about what’s going to keep your kids active once school lets out, it’s actually the perfect time to ensure that your child gets their first choice before slots fill up.
POTTSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration

READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Candlelight vigil held for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held for a missing York County man. Kadin Black, 19, from Lower Windsor Township was last seen at his home on Vickille Drive on Dec. 17, 2022. In early January, Lower Windsor Township Police held a press conference, stating that it...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Mercury

White Horse Village Foundation expands giving program

White Horse Village Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization for the active senior community White Horse Village in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, announced partnerships with The Foundation for Delaware County and Philadelphia Foundation to expand its portfolio of giving programs. The partners’ expertise will expand legacy-giving offerings, including charitable gift...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
YORK, PA

