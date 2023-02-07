Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Layla
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Layla is an 8-month-old German shepherd, and according to her owner, Shannon Immediato, she’s “the most intelligent, loving, loyal and funny dog I’ve ever had!”. “She loves...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Lancaster Farming
Green Dragon Auction Under Bird Ban as Avian Flu Returns to Pennsylvania
Green Dragon Small Animal Auction was missing the usual plumage for its Friday night sale. The Ephrata Township business, usually teeming with some combination of hens and roosters, peafowl and parakeets, had only mammals like guinea pigs and goats on the auction block Feb. 3. “We had a considerably shorter...
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Craving a Sandwich? These Are Best Sandwich Shops in Harrisburg
The best sandwiches always comes down to the freshness of the ingredients, and the bread. From turkey to meatballs, lettuce, tomato, cheese - whatever you choose - it all has to be fresh.
Mercury
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
Mercury
Active fun is on the horizon at Pottstown summer camps
Despite it feeling as though winter hasn’t fully kicked in, camp registrations for the summer are now open. While it might seem too soon to start thinking about what’s going to keep your kids active once school lets out, it’s actually the perfect time to ensure that your child gets their first choice before slots fill up.
Black-owned spotlight: Caribbean Wave Restaurant
LANCASTER, Pa. — In honor of Black History Month, FOX43 continues to highlight black-owned businesses in south central Pennsylvania. In this week's Black-owned spotlight is Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant in Lancaster County. Damain Cavalo, owner of Caribbean Wave, has been in business for six years. “It’s been six...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Mercury
Penn State Berks’ LaunchBox gets $53,000 grant from Berks County
Penn State Berks’ Berks LaunchBox business incubator has been awarded a $53,000 grant from Berks County. The LaunchBox will work with Furniture Soup to use the money to revamp its co-working space at its headquarters at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts. Funds will be used to buy new...
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
Candlelight vigil held for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held for a missing York County man. Kadin Black, 19, from Lower Windsor Township was last seen at his home on Vickille Drive on Dec. 17, 2022. In early January, Lower Windsor Township Police held a press conference, stating that it...
Some of The Best Markets to Visit in Lancaster Are in Rural Areas [If you know, you know]
When it comes to markets, Lancaster is best known for its downtown Central Market, a historic public market located in Penn Square - also the oldest, continuously running public farmers’ market in the country.
Luxury living in 55-plus Cumberland County community for $675K: Cool Spaces
This home in a 55-and-over community offers luxury with custom amenities and add-ons. Built in 2010, the “Franklin” model home boasts first floor living and room for guests and family in a large second floor open loft.
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Mercury
White Horse Village Foundation expands giving program
White Horse Village Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization for the active senior community White Horse Village in Edgmont Township, Delaware County, announced partnerships with The Foundation for Delaware County and Philadelphia Foundation to expand its portfolio of giving programs. The partners’ expertise will expand legacy-giving offerings, including charitable gift...
abc27.com
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
