Laclede County, MO

FOX2Now

This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
BOLIVAR, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon City Council February 13 Agenda items

Public hearings on several agenda items are scheduled for the Monday night City Council meeting. On the agenda are the final plats of Carrie’s subdivision, and Timbers phase 3, also on the agenda are replats of lots in block 2 of Booton’s First Addition, Heritage Baptist Temple to include Lebanon Acreage and vacate Greenleaf Avenue from Lynn Street to Clark Street, lot 12 of Suribachi Hills and lot two of Livingston Subdivision. Other items on the agenda is an agreement with ArchiveSocial LLC to provide archive management software for social media records, a change order for Brinkoetter’s Iron Works authorizing the purchase of Clam Shell Bases for the Gateway Arches over Commercial Street, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of vehicles from Ed Morse Chevrolet, and a declaration of surplus of a Dodge truck, a Chevy Truck and a Ford Taurus and various other items. Council will consider an agreement with Stericycle for disposition of records, and a lease agreement with True Construction for use of City owned property located behind 214 West Commercial. Lebanon City Council will also consider the first reading to amend city code in regards to Marijuana. Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 pm Monday at City Hall.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Local and State Tax Revenue increases

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for January 2023 increased 55.1 percent compared to those for January 2022, from $882.1 million last year to $1.37 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 15.6 percent compared to January 2022, from $6.58 billion last year to $7.61 billion this year.
KYTV

Republic Service customers still waiting for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash keeps piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. We first told you about the issues with Republic Services a few weeks ago. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, more people turned to us. “I saw a news article about this...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52

The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
VERSAILLES, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Pressure Test at Boswell Aquatic Center

The Lebanon Parks Department met today (Wednesday) to discuss a variety of topics. One of those was the recent pressure test at the Boswell Aquatic Center from a team in Kansas City. Parks Director John Shelton says there’s good and bad news to report. The bad news, however, appears...
LEBANON, MO
KTTS

Convicted Drug Dealer Crashes Car After Laclede County Pursuit

(KTTS News) — A convicted drug dealer has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Laclede County. 41-year-old Scott Bonner was out on parole on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced in 2018. He was arrested after he crashed his car in Lebanon. Authorities found...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday

A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

