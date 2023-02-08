Read full article on original website
This Missouri town has one of the largest bongs in the US
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Recreational marijuana sales started last week in Missouri, and one businessman has a unique way to lure customers into his warehouse. Weedman and Glassman wholesale co-owner Joesph Spina likes to shake things up. He thought that having one of the largest marijuana water pipes in the United States would attract some attention. He was right.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon City Council February 13 Agenda items
Public hearings on several agenda items are scheduled for the Monday night City Council meeting. On the agenda are the final plats of Carrie’s subdivision, and Timbers phase 3, also on the agenda are replats of lots in block 2 of Booton’s First Addition, Heritage Baptist Temple to include Lebanon Acreage and vacate Greenleaf Avenue from Lynn Street to Clark Street, lot 12 of Suribachi Hills and lot two of Livingston Subdivision. Other items on the agenda is an agreement with ArchiveSocial LLC to provide archive management software for social media records, a change order for Brinkoetter’s Iron Works authorizing the purchase of Clam Shell Bases for the Gateway Arches over Commercial Street, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of vehicles from Ed Morse Chevrolet, and a declaration of surplus of a Dodge truck, a Chevy Truck and a Ford Taurus and various other items. Council will consider an agreement with Stericycle for disposition of records, and a lease agreement with True Construction for use of City owned property located behind 214 West Commercial. Lebanon City Council will also consider the first reading to amend city code in regards to Marijuana. Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 pm Monday at City Hall.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Frustrated Springfield roof customers wait one year; no movement in attorney general lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the Missouri Attorney General sued a roofing company that left Springfield customers in limbo. Not one hearing has happened in that lawsuit. There’s not even one scheduled. This started with an On Your Side Investigation back in the spring of 2021. Customers...
KYTV
New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Motorcycle riders in Missouri may see some new law changes. House bill 1046 was introduced in early February and defines the difference between lane filtering, slowly moving through traffic at a red light or under 25 MPH, vs lane splitting, the telltale bobbing and weaving at high speeds that drivers have known to fear.
myozarksonline.com
Local and State Tax Revenue increases
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced that net general revenue collections for January 2023 increased 55.1 percent compared to those for January 2022, from $882.1 million last year to $1.37 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 15.6 percent compared to January 2022, from $6.58 billion last year to $7.61 billion this year.
KYTV
EXPERTS DEBATE: Will the legalization of pot in Missouri decrease the amount on the streets?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Amendment Three leader says now it’s legal to buy marijuana in Missouri. We should see fewer illegal sales on the street. He says a significant advantage is users can be sure exactly what they’re getting. Recreational marijuana sales opened to the public Friday,...
KRMS Radio
Lebanon Man Accused Of Shooting Step-Brother Has Case Moved To Camden County
A second-degree murder trial of a 34-year-old man from Lebanon accused of shooting his step-brother will now be heard in Camden County after the court granted a change of venue. Kevin James Ash is also charged with armed criminal action in connection to the August-2022 shooting. According to reports, Ash...
KYTV
Republic Service customers still waiting for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash keeps piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. We first told you about the issues with Republic Services a few weeks ago. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, more people turned to us. “I saw a news article about this...
KRMS Radio
Cuba Man Avoids Jury Trial After Pleading Guilty – To Serve 60 Day Shock Sentence
A 48-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri, avoids a jury trial and is currently serving a 60-day shock sentence after entering a guilty plea late last month in Laclede County in connection to a fatal DWI accident in April of 2018. Brock Aaron Turner had been accused of being the driver...
KYTV
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Taco Habitat closed its doors after an eviction notice for non-payment of rent was issued by Greene County. The order includes a handwritten note, stating Michael Felts must vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday morning. According to the court judgment, Felts owes more than $63,000 dollars...
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
Neighbors speak out against potential north Springfield development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People who live in a North Springfield neighborhood are speaking out against a potential development near Grant and Talmage. “I can’t imagine how anyone would think this would be a great spot for so many new residences. I have not met a single person who’s really happy about it at all,” Steve […]
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
KYTV
MoDOT project in East Sunshine aims to reduce crashes by restricting left turns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2024, Missouri’s Department of Transportation will invest $8 million along Sunshine Street east of Glenstone for safety improvements. Part of the project involves restricting left turns along that corridor and closing some driveways into businesses. That part of Sunshine carries around 32,000 cars per...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield voice concerns over proposed development
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some neighbors in north Springfield are trying to stop a proposed development next door. Baptist Temple Church is selling its gym and surrounding six acres of land. The location is off Talmage Street, just a few blocks west of Doling park. A developer wants to put apartments and single-family homes on the property. Neighbors say there’s not enough room and worry about the extra traffic the project could bring.
KYTV
Wright County authorities arrest 6 at a business in drug trafficking case
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Wright County authorities arrested a businessman and five others in a drug trafficking case. Billie Dean Gleason faces a first-degree trafficking charge in the raid. Investigators executed a warrant Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Truck Wash. Investigators say they seize 1/4 pound of high-grade...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County investigators search for vehicle connected to a southwest Springfield mail theft case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a mail theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened on January 18, just south of McBride Elementary School at around 2 p.m. The victim didn’t realize someone had stolen their mail until five days later. Home security video shows an...
myozarksonline.com
Pressure Test at Boswell Aquatic Center
The Lebanon Parks Department met today (Wednesday) to discuss a variety of topics. One of those was the recent pressure test at the Boswell Aquatic Center from a team in Kansas City. Parks Director John Shelton says there’s good and bad news to report. The bad news, however, appears...
KTTS
Convicted Drug Dealer Crashes Car After Laclede County Pursuit
(KTTS News) — A convicted drug dealer has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Laclede County. 41-year-old Scott Bonner was out on parole on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced in 2018. He was arrested after he crashed his car in Lebanon. Authorities found...
kjluradio.com
Sinkhole shuts down Camden County road overnight into Friday
A sinkhole prompts Camden County officials to close a road about six miles east of Macks Creek. The Camden County Road and Bridge Department announced Thursday afternoon that a sinkhole had developed on Mailhack Road, forcing them to close the road overnight into Friday. Motorists in that area are asked to find alternate routes. There’s no word on the size of the hole.
