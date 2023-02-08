Public hearings on several agenda items are scheduled for the Monday night City Council meeting. On the agenda are the final plats of Carrie’s subdivision, and Timbers phase 3, also on the agenda are replats of lots in block 2 of Booton’s First Addition, Heritage Baptist Temple to include Lebanon Acreage and vacate Greenleaf Avenue from Lynn Street to Clark Street, lot 12 of Suribachi Hills and lot two of Livingston Subdivision. Other items on the agenda is an agreement with ArchiveSocial LLC to provide archive management software for social media records, a change order for Brinkoetter’s Iron Works authorizing the purchase of Clam Shell Bases for the Gateway Arches over Commercial Street, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of vehicles from Ed Morse Chevrolet, and a declaration of surplus of a Dodge truck, a Chevy Truck and a Ford Taurus and various other items. Council will consider an agreement with Stericycle for disposition of records, and a lease agreement with True Construction for use of City owned property located behind 214 West Commercial. Lebanon City Council will also consider the first reading to amend city code in regards to Marijuana. Lebanon City Council will meet at 6 pm Monday at City Hall.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO