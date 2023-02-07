CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three current members of the Virginia women’s soccer team have been tabbed for the roster of the U.S. U23 Women’s National Team for the squads upcoming games against France. Midfielders Lia Godfrey and Alexis Theoret, and defender Laney Rouse will join recent Virginia grad Alexa Spaanstra on the roster for the pair of friendlies.

