virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts No. 22 NC State on Sunday at Noon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-11, 3-11 ACC) hosts No. 22 NC State (17-7, 7-6 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 12 at John Paul Jones Arena at 12 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. The game will be airing on the...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Takes Down Duke 45-3 On Senior Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (8-5, 1-3 ACC) put together a complete performance on Friday (Feb. 10) as the Cavaliers defeated Duke (3-?, 0-4 ACC) by a score of 45-3 in dual competition at Mem Gym. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Cavaliers started strong and never looked back,...
virginiasports.com
No. 13 Virginia Wins 14-11 at No. 14 Stanford
UVA had eight different goal scorers, led by graduate student Ashlyn McGovern’s four goals. Sophomore Rachel Clark and senior Jaime Biskup had hat tricks. Junior Morgan Schwab led the Cavaliers with three assists. Senior Ashley Vernon made seven saves in the net. The Cavaliers led in shots (36-23) and...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts Duke For Senior Night Friday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (7-5, 0-3 ACC) closes out the home portion of the schedule on Friday night (Feb. 10) when the Cavaliers host Duke (, 0-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Admission is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Friday...
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Falls 4-2 Against No. 12 Michigan at ITA Indoors
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (5-1) suffered a 4-2 loss against No. 12 Michigan (5-0) in the Round of 16 at the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championship being held at the Seattle Tennis Center in Seattle, Washington. Michigan won the doubles point...
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Competing at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2023 ITA Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championship showcases 16 of the top women’s teams in a four-day tournament to crown an indoor national champion. Preliminary and consolation matches will occur Friday through Sunday (Feb. 10-12) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and...
virginiasports.com
Freshmen Help Power Hoos To Opening-Day Win Over Lamar
HOUSTON – Freshmen helped set the tone for the Cavaliers on opening day as Virginia (1-0) defeated Lamar (0-1) with a pair of home runs from Jade Hylton and M.C. Eeaton while right-hander Eden Bigham tossed a no hitter for the 5-0 victory at the Houston Invitational. The Cavaliers’...
virginiasports.com
Louisville Late Rally Downs Cavaliers 63-53
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A short-handed Virginia women’s basketball team (14-11, 3-11 ACC) turned in a valiant effort in hopes of ending a six-game losing streak before falling late to. Louisville (18-8, 9-4) on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cardinals prevailed 63-53 in the first meeting between...
virginiasports.com
Trio Of Hoos Tabbed For U.S. U23 National Team Roster
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three current members of the Virginia women’s soccer team have been tabbed for the roster of the U.S. U23 Women’s National Team for the squads upcoming games against France. Midfielders Lia Godfrey and Alexis Theoret, and defender Laney Rouse will join recent Virginia grad Alexa Spaanstra on the roster for the pair of friendlies.
