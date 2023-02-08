Read full article on original website
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in AvalancheGearJunkieSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
The forgotten route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Snowball Special was a novelty train and another vanished wonder from the peak era of Northern California train travel. A ski train that catered to day trippers in the 1930s, it departed Oakland at midnight for the Sierra Nevada so people could play in the snow all day and then return that night. The last Snowball left the station long ago, but you can still take a train to the mountains... Read more.
railfan.com
Union Pacific Runs Rotary Snowplows on Donner
DONNER PASS, Calif. — For the first time in four years, Union Pacific has dispatched its former Southern Pacific rotary snowplows to clear snow on California’s Donner Pass. This week, the rotary plows — SPMW 207 and 222 — were working between their home base in Roseville, Calif., and Truckee. The last time the massive machines were used was back in the winter of 2018 and 2019.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
OnlyInYourState
Here’s The Perfect Weekend Itinerary If You Love Exploring Nevada’s Best Antique Stores
Who doesn’t like antiquing? Right!? Well, for all of you who truly enjoy wandering around looking for special treasures, this is the perfect weekend itinerary if you want to check out Nevada’s best antique stores. From Carson City to Elko and many stops in between, pack up the car, rent a trailer for all of your finds, and enjoy!
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
‘Our go-to place’: South Lake Tahoe grocery store closing after 60 years
Locals and visitors alike aren't happy.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
2news.com
Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV
Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
nnbw.com
Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion
Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
KOLO TV Reno
Tips for owning chicken in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
nnbw.com
Meyer Marketing purchases Reno property
An established leader in the food service products field in Northern California and Northern Nevada, Meyer Marketing is expanding its footprint in the industry with the purchase of a property at 555 W. 6th St., in Reno for $563,000. The Reno building will serve as a third product showroom for...
rosevilletoday.com
Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County
Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
Record-Courier
State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall
Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
