The Snowball Special was a novelty train and another vanished wonder from the peak era of Northern California train travel. A ski train that catered to day trippers in the 1930s, it departed Oakland at midnight for the Sierra Nevada so people could play in the snow all day and then return that night. The last Snowball left the station long ago, but you can still take a train to the mountains... Read more.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO