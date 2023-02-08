ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

SFGate

The forgotten route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic

The Snowball Special was a novelty train and another vanished wonder from the peak era of Northern California train travel. A ski train that catered to day trippers in the 1930s, it departed Oakland at midnight for the Sierra Nevada so people could play in the snow all day and then return that night. The last Snowball left the station long ago, but you can still take a train to the mountains... Read more.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
railfan.com

Union Pacific Runs Rotary Snowplows on Donner

DONNER PASS, Calif. — For the first time in four years, Union Pacific has dispatched its former Southern Pacific rotary snowplows to clear snow on California’s Donner Pass. This week, the rotary plows — SPMW 207 and 222 — were working between their home base in Roseville, Calif., and Truckee. The last time the massive machines were used was back in the winter of 2018 and 2019.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company

SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson River Sunset / Carson City, NV

Here's a great sunset hike you can do along the Carson River Park, with Prison Hill in the distance. The Silver Saddle Ranch is nearby with plenty of wildlife and views of the river in Carson City. Enjoy the views and thanks for watching! KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/parks/us/nevada/carson-river-park.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan

NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
nnbw.com

Sparks mayor: Cities need state help with Tesla expansion

Tesla's recently-announced $3.6 billion expansion of its Gigafactory east of Reno and Sparks will increasingly strain the infrastructure of the two cities, the mayor of Sparks said on Nevada Newsmakers. Mayor Ed Lawson suggested the 2023 Legislature, which opened Monday in Carson City, may need to step up to help...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tips for owning chicken in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Meyer Marketing purchases Reno property

An established leader in the food service products field in Northern California and Northern Nevada, Meyer Marketing is expanding its footprint in the industry with the purchase of a property at 555 W. 6th St., in Reno for $563,000. The Reno building will serve as a third product showroom for...
RENO, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County

Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

State chips away at Wilson Canyon rockfall

Smith Valley residents who go to Yerington for services are traveling the long way through Carson Valley as the state continues to chip away at the rockfall across Highway 208 linking Smith with Mason Valley. “Over the past week, rock removal experts have harnessed up and scaled the roadside slope...
YERINGTON, NV

