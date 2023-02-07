Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Accused Of Abusing Adderall As Friends' Fear Pop Star Is A 'Ticking Time Bomb' After Failed Intervention
Britney Spears’ close friends fear the pop star is on a path to destruction and believe she’s abusing Adderall and other substances, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that friends are concerned after a planned intervention was called off after the singer found out about the plan. Insiders told TMZ that Spears’ manager rented out a home in Los Angeles. The plan was to take Spears to the home where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, and medical professionals would be there for a talk. The group had planned for Spears to stay at the residence for...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
