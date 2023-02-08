Read full article on original website
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Rutgers falls to Illinois on the road
Rutgers came out strong against Illinois but a second-half scoring drought did the Scarlet Knights in. A failure to score for a 10-minute stretch led to Rutgers' demise in a 69-60 loss to the Illini. The loss drops Rutgers to 16-9 and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Here is a closer look at how it went down.
Watch: Meet Early Enrollee Safety Ben Minich
At only 5’11 185 pounds Ben Minich brings speed, athleticism, and a football mindset to Notre Dame. In high school Minich played multiple positions on both sides of the ball, but the West Chester, OH native is looking forward to focusing on the safety position and has spent time with DJ Brown, amongst others, to help him make the transition to Notre Dame.
Husker recruiting efforts in Texas aided by connecting beyond the game
It's a name some might associate with Texas high school football royalty, understand. So when the former coaching great D.W. Rutledge came to visit Matt Rhule and staff while they were coaching the Carolina Panthers, that was no small deal to Garret McGuire. For starters, simply because it was D.W....
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
papreplive.com
Zimmerman buzzer-beater in double OT sends No. 2 Upper Merion to first PAC championship
ROYERSFORD >> For 39 minutes and 58 seconds on Friday evening, Josh Zimmerman encouraged, cheered, cajoled, and generally had his teammates’ backs from the bench. It took him only 1.5 seconds of playing time to similarly pick up a teammate – and make Upper Merion basketball history in the process.
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII
Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017. The...
247Sports
Pitt football’s 10 all-time highest-ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania
Pitt football’s 10 all-time highest-ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania. Panther247 takes a look at Pitt’s ten all-time highest ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania. This list only includes athletes that played during the era of recruiting websites. Therefore, there won’t be players such as Dan Marino (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), Tony Dorsett (Hopewell) and many more who played before the era of recruiting rankings. This is strictly based on their recruitment coming out of high school and not on who had the best college career.
papreplive.com
No. 6 Perkiomen Valley pulls out last-second win over No. 3 Methacton in opening round of PAC boys basketball tournament
ROYERSFORD >> Julian Sadler has played the hero time and time again for the No. 6 Perkiomen Valley boys basketball team. With less than five seconds left in regulation and the game tied 42-42, the junior guard donned Superman’s cape once more. Matching No. 3 Methacton’s Cam Chilson step-by-step...
Top five Colorado recruit impressed by culture change during visit
In the last few weeks, 2024 recruit Gage Ginther’s mailbox has been filled with offers, and after his visit to Colorado for head coach Deion Sanders' Junior Day, the Buffaloes stand out amongst them. Ginther is a three-star offensive lineman out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins,...
In-state OT gets offer from Tennessee, sees 'all my hard work' paying off
A Class of 2024 offensive tackle from Murfreesboro, Tenn., who has picked up several offers over the past few weeks has added Tennessee to his fast-growing list of college choices.
Gov. Shapiro Includes Montco Favorite in Super Bowl Bet with Kansas City Counterpart
Gov. Shapiro has wagered some local food favorites, including a standout from Montgomery County, as part of a lighthearted Super Bowl bet. A friendly — but passionate — Super Bowl LVII bet has Gov. Josh Shapiro risking a Montgomery County delicacy. Pat Loeb and Jim Melwert of KYW Newsradio reported the local delights up for grabs.
PhillyBite
Top 9 Best Sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is the birthplace of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of Philadelphia's Best Sandwiches and Must-Eats, which sometimes go unlooked by even locals. The Best 10 Sandwiches in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
Norristown Times Herald
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Cheap Philadelphia Hotels: Charming Boutique Hotels & Hostels from Downtown to Fishtown!
Philadelphia is annually named one of the greatest US cities to visit for its incredible culture and historic landmarks. With all of its iconic attractions and tourist destinations, lodging in the city can be expensive. This list highlights the top 15 cheap hotels in Philly, all conveniently located in safe neighborhoods!
Go Birds: Wawa To Offer Free Coffee Super Bowl Sunday
In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, Wawa is offering free coffee of any size to customers all day until kickoff at 6:30 p.m., the company announced in a release. The beloved convenience chain says 503 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and...
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is “Ambivalent” Regarding Greased Poles in Philly
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney isn't getting too worked up over whole the 'greased pole' shtick in the city. At least, those are the general vibes he was giving off as he answered some Eagles-related questions on Tuesday. With the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl just a matter...
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
247Sports
Comments / 0