Chicago, IL

Rutgers falls to Illinois on the road

Rutgers came out strong against Illinois but a second-half scoring drought did the Scarlet Knights in. A failure to score for a 10-minute stretch led to Rutgers' demise in a 69-60 loss to the Illini. The loss drops Rutgers to 16-9 and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Here is a closer look at how it went down.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Watch: Meet Early Enrollee Safety Ben Minich

At only 5’11 185 pounds Ben Minich brings speed, athleticism, and a football mindset to Notre Dame. In high school Minich played multiple positions on both sides of the ball, but the West Chester, OH native is looking forward to focusing on the safety position and has spent time with DJ Brown, amongst others, to help him make the transition to Notre Dame.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses

The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII

Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pitt football’s 10 all-time highest-ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania

Pitt football’s 10 all-time highest-ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania. Panther247 takes a look at Pitt’s ten all-time highest ranked recruits from the state of Pennsylvania. This list only includes athletes that played during the era of recruiting websites. Therefore, there won’t be players such as Dan Marino (Pittsburgh Central Catholic), Tony Dorsett (Hopewell) and many more who played before the era of recruiting rankings. This is strictly based on their recruitment coming out of high school and not on who had the best college career.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Top 9 Best Sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Philly is the birthplace of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of Philadelphia's Best Sandwiches and Must-Eats, which sometimes go unlooked by even locals. The Best 10 Sandwiches in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Go Birds: Wawa To Offer Free Coffee Super Bowl Sunday

In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, Wawa is offering free coffee of any size to customers all day until kickoff at 6:30 p.m., the company announced in a release. The beloved convenience chain says 503 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Protest held outside St. Hubert Catholic High School over racially charged video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is taking action after a racist video was posted to social media involving students at St. Hubert Catholic High School. A protest was held Wednesday after the release of a racially charged video that showed a Philadelphia Catholic school student spray painting another student's face black and making racist remarks.The video at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls has families concerned. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is trying to pinpoint who is behind the video. Officials believe that it shows St. Hubert students, but a spokesperson says that one of the students in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
