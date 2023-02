Suzanne “Suzie” F. Craft, age 81 of New Hampton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, with Pastor Dong Shin officiating.

