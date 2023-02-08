ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

glensidelocal.com

Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues

Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of the Harrisburg Mall are proposing a plan to demolish the shopping complex to make room for a redevelopment project. The Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street, is owned by a Baltimore-based company called St. John Properties. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, St. John Properties proposed a redevelopment plan of the 50+ year old mall to the Swatara Township Planning Commission.
HARRISBURG, PA
penncapital-star.com

Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff

A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction

CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historical play celebrates Black stories in Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg theater company is uncovering the stories of the city’s past, focusing on the influence of African-Americans. Sankofa African American Theatre Company is performing a play celebrating the city’s Old Eighth Ward and the forgotten figures who shaped it. The actors are both narrators and characters, taking the audience back to the neighborhood in the 1800s.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination

A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Weis Markets donates to Crispus Attucks York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crispus Attucks York received a $2,500 donation on Tuesday from Weis Markets. Weis donated the money in honor of black history month. Since its start, Crispus Attucks has worked to serve the black community and other communities of color. The money will fund scholarships...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers

Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

