glensidelocal.com
Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues
Tenants of the 100 York apartment complex in Abington Township have brought forth concerns regarding dysfunctional HVAC systems, elevators, water, infrastructure, infestations, electrical wiring, parking, and fire alarms. “We’re turning into a community through this situation,” Sarah Love Heuges, a tenant, said. “We don’t want to move, we just want...
WGAL
Harrisburg businesses hope for boost from state workers coming back to office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration recently announced it wants many state workers back in the office on a regular basis. It comes after the pandemic led to many government staffers working from home. And now that around 2,300 workers will be required to come to the...
abc27.com
Goodman announces candidacy for Harrisburg City Council
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Democratic Party Vice Chair Cole Goodman has announced his candidacy for Harrisburg City Council. Goodman, who also serves as a state committee member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Party, is a graduate of Penn State Harrisburg and coach of the Harrisburg High Boys’ Soccer team.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg School District to sell former Woodward School property to affordable housing developer
On the lot where a Harrisburg school once stood, a developer has proposed a plan to build affordable housing. In January, Harrisburg School District Receiver Dr. Lori Suski approved the sale of a vacant lot that previously housed Woodward Elementary School, to Harrisburg developer Fernandez Realty Group. The owner of...
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Mall owners propose demolition, redevelopment plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of the Harrisburg Mall are proposing a plan to demolish the shopping complex to make room for a redevelopment project. The Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street, is owned by a Baltimore-based company called St. John Properties. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, St. John Properties proposed a redevelopment plan of the 50+ year old mall to the Swatara Township Planning Commission.
State Treasury Department announces upcoming changes to unemployment debit card provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Treasury Department on Thursday announced the beginning of a transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation and State Workers’ Insurance Fund claimants. Those with claims in either program are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct...
penncapital-star.com
Former Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate to serve as Mastriano’s chief of staff
A former Maryland lawmaker has joined the staff of Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Dan Cox, a former Maryland delegate and failed Republican candidate for governor, will serve as chief of staff for the Franklin County lawmaker. Mastriano and Cox sought the governorship of their respective states and campaigned together...
abc27.com
Former School District of Lancaster superintendent reacts to Pennsylvania school funding ruling
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A landmark school funding decision was reached Tuesday after a judge ruled Pennsylvania has not fulfilled its obligations to properly fund public schools, especially those in less fortunate communities. The School District of Lancaster was one of six districts to bring the lawsuit, and former...
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
WGAL
Medical marijuana patients on the job: What are the rights for employees and businesses?
News 8 On Your Side is investigating medical marijuana's potential impact on employment: from your rights if you have a medical marijuana card to what employers can legally do if a worker uses medical marijuana. Charles Whistler vapes medical marijuana for his insomnia and anxiety. "It calms me down. It...
abc27.com
Traffic stops planned on Centerville Road in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County. There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also...
theburgnews.com
Dauphin County Prison hires new top officials as part of reform effort
Dauphin County Prison has two new officials at the top who have pledged greater accountability and visibility. On Wednesday, county officials announced a new director of criminal justice and an internal affairs investigator, as part of reform efforts at the prison. “Today marks the beginning of a new era at...
abc27.com
Historical play celebrates Black stories in Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg theater company is uncovering the stories of the city’s past, focusing on the influence of African-Americans. Sankofa African American Theatre Company is performing a play celebrating the city’s Old Eighth Ward and the forgotten figures who shaped it. The actors are both narrators and characters, taking the audience back to the neighborhood in the 1800s.
theburgnews.com
Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination
A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
abc27.com
Weis Markets donates to Crispus Attucks York
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crispus Attucks York received a $2,500 donation on Tuesday from Weis Markets. Weis donated the money in honor of black history month. Since its start, Crispus Attucks has worked to serve the black community and other communities of color. The money will fund scholarships...
Dauphin County makes hires to address problems at troubled jail
Dauphin County has filled two positions officials say are meant to address transparency and accountability issues within its jail. Former Lancaster police chief John Bey will serve as the county’s director of criminal justice, while Kevin Myers will be the internal affairs investigator. “We are committed to fostering a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections holding job fairs in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is planning to host two job fairs at SCI Camp Hill. The department is holding two job fairs on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. SCI Camp Hill is located at 2520 Lisburn Road in Camp Hill.
Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers
Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
