HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One Harrisburg theater company is uncovering the stories of the city’s past, focusing on the influence of African-Americans. Sankofa African American Theatre Company is performing a play celebrating the city’s Old Eighth Ward and the forgotten figures who shaped it. The actors are both narrators and characters, taking the audience back to the neighborhood in the 1800s.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO