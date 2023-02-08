ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calcasieu Sheriff to hold press conference Wednesday; may resign and then endorse his chief deputy in special election

By Name
louisianavoice.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on February 8, 2023, that he will not run for re-election in the fall of 2023. Sheriff Mancuso...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state

Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
postsouth.com

Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?

Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

General Pershing Dr. house fire claims third life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tragic house fire on General Pershing Drive Saturday has claimed a third life. Gary Joubert, Stephanie Joubert and Zeta Senegar have all passed away after being rescued from the burning home. “The same thing my mom would tell me is the same thing I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy