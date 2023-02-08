Calcasieu Sheriff to hold press conference Wednesday; may resign and then endorse his chief deputy in special election

Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
KPLC TV
Victim’s family, DA react after Thomas Cisco’s parole rescinded
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Thomas Cisco, the only person convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner triple homicide in Lake Charles, had his parole rescinded just a day after being told he could be out of prison within a week. “What everyone needs to understand that as a result...
KPLC TV
Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on February 8, 2023, that he will not run for re-election in the fall of 2023. Sheriff Mancuso...
KPLC TV
KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
Lake Charles American Press
Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
KPLC TV
IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers
Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Eunice Police arrest four students following fight; more arrests expected
According Eunice Police Chief, Kyle LeBouef, four students have been arrested following a fight a Eunice High.
Lake Charles American Press
2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
postsouth.com
Louisiana's most notorious bridge is being replaced: Will tolls help pay?
Louisiana's most notorious bridge, which the past two presidents have held up as a symbol of America's aging infrastructure, is finally on the cusp of being replaced to open what has become a chokepoint on Interstate 10 at Lake Charles. President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Louisiana Gov....
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warning against arrest scam
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning Lake Charles resident against a scam using the Sheriff's name.
KPLC TV
General Pershing Dr. house fire claims third life
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tragic house fire on General Pershing Drive Saturday has claimed a third life. Gary Joubert, Stephanie Joubert and Zeta Senegar have all passed away after being rescued from the burning home. “The same thing my mom would tell me is the same thing I...
KPLC TV
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
kjas.com
Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont
KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
Kinder man arrested after harassing juveniles
Deputies were dispatched to T. V. Tower Road on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in reference to two males shooting in the area and harassing juveniles.
Comments / 2