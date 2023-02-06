Today is Jack Lemmon’s 98th birthday. Throughout his career, he turned in consistently top notch performances and made his “every man” persona so desirable. Watch him with Judy Holliday in It Should Happen To You, with Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment, and Sandy Dennis in The Out of Towners. You won’t take your eyes off him. Then watch The China Syndrome and you will witness the range of his 50 year resume. He is one of my very favorite actors. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.

