Colman Domingo Joins Broadway’s ‘Fat Ham’ As Co-Producer, Calls James Ijames’ Pulitzer Winner “The Kind Of Theater” Broadway Needs
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner and Tony nominee Colman Domingo, whose new Netflix series The Madness was given the go-ahead yesterday, has plenty of room on his plate for Fat Ham. Domingo has signed on as co-producer of the upcoming Broadway production of James Ijames’ Pultizer Prize winning play Fat Ham. Beginning performances on Tuesday, March 21 the American Airlines Theatre Fat Ham has an official opening night of Wednesday, April 12 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, August 6. The play, which has been described as a “comic tragedy,” reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet by setting it at a backyard cookout where...
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Eugene Lee, the six-time Emmy Award-winning production designer for “Saturday Night Live” who won three Tony Awards for his Broadway sets, including the complicated, greenified Emerald City of “Wicked,” has died. He was 83. Lee died Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island,...
‘La La Land’ Stage Musical Coming to Broadway
“City of Stars” is heading to the city that never sleeps. “La La Land,” the Oscar-winning film from Damien Chazelle, will be adapted into a Broadway musical, it was announced Tuesday. A premiere window for the production has not yet been announced. The musical comes from Lionsgate, the distributor behind the 2016 feature film, and the original movie’s composer Justin Hurwitz will return along with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to write new music for the stage musical. Bartlett Sher, a Tony winner for the 2008 revival of “South Pacific,” directs from a book written by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar...
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
Legendary Actor Dies
Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
Daytime Alum Morgan Fairchild Celebrates Her Birthday
Last year, Morgan Fairchild made a brief but welcome return to daytime as Haven de Haviland on General Hospital. Prior to that, she played Days of our Lives’ Anjelica Deveraux in 2018. The beloved actress is still busy performing, working tirelessly for her charities, and celebrating a wonderful milestone.
Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November
The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
Seth MacFarlane Signs With WME
Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door production company have signed with WME for representation. The move marks MacFarlane’s return to the agency following a move to CAA in 2017. MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history at just 24 years old when his animated series Family Guy aired on Fox. He went on to win 5 Emmy Awards for his work on Family Guy, four of which were in the outstanding voice-over performance category, making him a tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. The show, which aired its 400th episode late last year, has been...
‘Frasier’ revival cast photos: Who’s who in the spin-off series?
Who’s ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs? The long-gestating “Frasier” revival, based on Kelsey Grammer‘s character Frasier Crane from “Cheers” (1982-1993) and “Frasier” (1993-2004), is getting closer and closer to coming to our TV screens. The half-hour comedy will stream 10 episodes exclusively on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will serve as the “third act” for the fan-fave psychiatrist. Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris are the co-creators on the reboot, with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon serving as executive producers and James Burrows directing the pilot episode. While none of the original cast members from...
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Liz Torres Appeared in Another Long-Forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino Project
When Gilmore Girls fans see Liz Torres, they see Miss Patty. Torres, who portrayed the salacious dance instructor, for all seven seasons, also reprised her role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Torres seemed born to play Miss Patty, but she was also in a short-lived and long-forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino project a few years before the …
‘Bosch’: 2 Spinoff Series Are in the Works at Amazon
Amazon is gearing up to expand its Bosch universe once again with two more new shows in the works at Prime Video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is working on two in-house studio spinoffs, one revolving around Jamie Hector‘s Detective Jerry Edgar and another following LAPD Detective Renee Ballard, a character from executive producer and author Michael Connelly’s novels who has yet to be cast.
Damon Wayans and His Son Officially Teaming up for CBS Sitcom
Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr., are returning to television in the same show. They will star in a new father-son sitcom, which earned a pilot order from CBS on Feb. 8. The project still does not have a title, reports Variety. It was co-written by Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench. The show also marks the elder Wayans' first sitcom since ABC's My Wife and Kids ended in 2005.
Charles Kimbrough, ‘Murphy Brown’ Star, Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, a stage and screen actor best known for his performance as anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS comedy series “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. He was 86 years old. Kimbrough’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by his son, John Kimbrough. A celebrated theater actor who earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance as Harry in the original 1970 Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company,” Kimbrough’s talents reached the mainstream in the late-’80s, starring alongside Candice Bergen on the newsroom sitcom “Murphy Brown.” Kimbrough earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting...
Happy 98th Birthday Jack Lemmon
Today is Jack Lemmon’s 98th birthday. Throughout his career, he turned in consistently top notch performances and made his “every man” persona so desirable. Watch him with Judy Holliday in It Should Happen To You, with Shirley MacLaine in The Apartment, and Sandy Dennis in The Out of Towners. You won’t take your eyes off him. Then watch The China Syndrome and you will witness the range of his 50 year resume. He is one of my very favorite actors. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left.
'Dexter' Prequel Confirmed: Everything to Know About 'Origins' and More
Showtime has announced plans to extend the "Dexter" universe, including a prequel, an updated version of "Dexter: New Blood," and many more spin-offs.
