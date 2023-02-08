ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown

Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

City Council Approve Land Purchase Off Ft. Campbell Blvd

Hopkinsville is getting a little bigger, the finances are clean, and a new fire station is in the works. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council voted to approve the $2.5 million purchase of 10 acres in the South Industrial Park from Illinois-based company DDL10. The land is slated to be the site of a fifth fire station.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus

A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting

There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam

A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
PRINCETON, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability

24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse

A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner

Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
clarksvillenow.com

EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs to Clarksville in $70 million project

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – EV battery manufacturing is ramping up in Clarksville, with big announcements from LG Chem and Microvast. Now, another company is looking to join the effort, bringing big benefits to the local work force. At the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting on Wednesday,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart

24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Woman arrested on warrants accused of bringing meth into jail

A Hopkinsville woman arrested on several warrants is facing new charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Christian County Jail. Hopkinsville police arrested 21-year old Jalayshia Bussell of Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon for escape, contempt of court and failure to appear in court and an employee at the Christian County Jail found a small baggie of methamphetamine in her wallet, according to a report, which says a straw containing meth residue was also located.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

