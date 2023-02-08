Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville City Council approves $2.5M land purchase for fire station
Hopkinsville City Council took another step Tuesday night toward constructing the city’s fifth fire station. Following a closed session to discuss property acquisition, council members voted unanimously to purchase a 10-acre parcel near the Walmart Distribution Center for $2.5 million from DDL 10, a company based in Illinois. The...
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
whvoradio.com
City Council Approve Land Purchase Off Ft. Campbell Blvd
Hopkinsville is getting a little bigger, the finances are clean, and a new fire station is in the works. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Council voted to approve the $2.5 million purchase of 10 acres in the South Industrial Park from Illinois-based company DDL10. The land is slated to be the site of a fifth fire station.
whopam.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
lite987whop.com
School board to consider purchase of weapons detection systems in special-called meeting
There will be a special-called meeting of the Christian County School Board Monday where they will consider approving the purchase of weapons detection systems. According to the agenda, the meeting will be virtual and will take place at 4:30 p.m.—the weapons detection system, if approved, would be installed at Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School and Bluegrass Learning Academy.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
WBKO
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
clarksvilletoday.com
Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability
24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
wnky.com
Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Multiple departments responded this morning after a large fire on Hunts Lane. News 40 was on the scene at the 1800 block of Hunts Lane as firefighters worked to secure the area. Alvaton Fire Department says that, upon arrival, a large building with farm equipment...
lite987whop.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
lite987whop.com
Todd County Jail looking to purchase full body scanner
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning gave approval for the Todd County Jail to apply for grant funds to help purchase a full-body scanner that could help reduce the entry of illegal contraband into the facility. It was part of an otherwise routine agenda that magistrates made quick work of,...
clarksvillenow.com
EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs to Clarksville in $70 million project
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – EV battery manufacturing is ramping up in Clarksville, with big announcements from LG Chem and Microvast. Now, another company is looking to join the effort, bringing big benefits to the local work force. At the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting on Wednesday,...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
clarksvilletoday.com
Omar Obregon-Cuebas avoids DUI by getting out of car at Walmart
24-year-old Omar Obregon-Cuebas was charged with public intoxication on February 4th by Officer Matthew Johnson of the Clarksville Police Department. A citizen called 911 to report a drunk near the Sango Walmart, who was reportedly driving all over the road, and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling into the Walmart parking lot. The officer arrived and located Omar, who was exiting his blue Toyota Corolla. Omar admitted to drinking White Claws and stated he was too drunk to be driving and just wanted to go home. The officer transported him to booking, where he was charged with public intoxication.
clarksvillenow.com
Fiber repair work to prompt roadblocks on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, CDE Lightband will be replacing aging fiber across Interstate 24 to improve services to customers. During this maintenance, there will be rolling roadblocks around Exit 11. This area will be blocked in short intervals between 7 and 9 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
lite987whop.com
Woman arrested on warrants accused of bringing meth into jail
A Hopkinsville woman arrested on several warrants is facing new charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Christian County Jail. Hopkinsville police arrested 21-year old Jalayshia Bussell of Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon for escape, contempt of court and failure to appear in court and an employee at the Christian County Jail found a small baggie of methamphetamine in her wallet, according to a report, which says a straw containing meth residue was also located.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
