Related
theblazer.news
January trial examines restoring complete senior privileges
With a trial in January, Branson spent two weeks “testing out” allowing seniors to drive off campus, then return, marking a potential return to complete senior privileges. Senior privileges have been greatly affected by the new traffic restrictions imposed by the Town of Ross to accommodate an increase in the student body.
theblazer.news
Girls soccer’s late push avenges Redwood for MCAL title
SAN RAFAEL — Four minutes into extra time on Saturday, Whitney Collet dangerously crossed the ball into the 18-yard box. “I knew I had to get the ball into the box, and I took that touch,” she said. The ball found Redwood goalkeeper Paige Barta, but it slipped....
