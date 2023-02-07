ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JCPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian from LaFollette

By Emily Hibbitts
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police are investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Savage, of LaFollette , was attempting to cross University Parkway when he was struck by a Ford F150.

TBI investigating death of woman in KPD custody

Savage was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for serious injuries, police say.

The crash remains under investigation by the JCPD’s Traffic Homicide Reconstruction Team. No further details were released.

