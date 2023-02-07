Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
How Lillie’s of Charleston built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage
How this Amazon seller built a successful family business while honoring her Gullah heritage. CEO and co-founder Tracey Richardson shares the “secret sauce” behind the success of her Black-owned small business, Lillie’s of Charleston. “May you never feel unwanted, unloved, or hungry.” That’s the motto of Lillie’s...
WVNT-TV
Community mourning death of local public figure, former delegate
On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able to work with both sides of the aisle in Charleston passed away. Community mourning death of local public figure, …. On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry woman unhappy with lack of urgency at a local hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman is upset with a Lowcountry hospital. She took to social media on Feb. 9 to post about how she spent her whole day in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, waiting for proper care after her father was admitted. In what...
Alex Murdaugh's legal dream team strategizes at luxe South Carolina estate
Alex Murdaugh's legal team is staying at a luxurious estate with five homes, seven lakes and a sparkling swimming pool during the Walterboro, South Carolina, trial.
OnlyInYourState
The Restaurant In South Carolina Where Every Meal Is A Chef’s Surprise
Are you more of an adventurous type of eater or do you like to stick with eating the same dishes, maybe even on a sort of rotation? When you eat out, do you love trying specials or do you have your menu favorites that you pretty much order every time you eat at a particular restaurant? Maybe you’re somewhere in between each of the possibilities. We’re all different in our habits and preferences, and that’s okay! But for those who enjoy at least a little adventure with their food, we’ve got one of the most highly-rated restaurants in South Carolina for you to explore that doesn’t have a set menu! Let’s take a look at how that works …
NBC News
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
live5news.com
School bus driver, 6 students hurt in bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say seven have been taken to a hospital following a crash involving a school a school bus. The crash happened on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Orleans Road at 7:04 a.m., Charleston Police say. The right southbound lane of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard is blocked because of the crash.
WJCL
She cooked Maggie and Paul Murdaugh's last meal. Here's what she found at the house the next day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above: Listen to her testimony about what she found at the Murdaugh home on June 8, 2021. Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson has known the Murdaugh family more 15 years. She worked for Alex, helping him with Hispanic-speaking clients, and his wife Maggie, running errands and cleaning their...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
Deputies Actively Search for Missing 87-Year-Old Man in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an elderly man last seen Thursday night at approximately 8 p.m. The post Deputies Actively Search for Missing 87-Year-Old Man in Pineville appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
abcnews4.com
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
Man arrested after body found outside South Carolina home in January
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on Jan. 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
WPBF News 25
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh
Video above: Judge allows financial crime evidence, caregiver discredits Alex Murdaugh's alibi. The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles west of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Colleagues and caregivers detail dark side of Alex Murdaugh during week three of double murder trial
Walterboro, S.C.- Women played a powerful role for the prosecution this week in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh as they painted a portrait of a once prominent attorney as someone perhaps no one ever really knew. Their testimony raised eyebrows in a gallery filled primarily with women and...
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Some of the best food you'll ever have can be found in restaurants tucked away from the well-traveled path, hidden gems waiting to show off a dish that you will remember for years to come. Cheapism searched around the country to find the best hole-in-the-wall chicken joints around, gathering a list of the top spot for each state. According to the site:
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
How might the jury be feeling as Alex Murdaugh murder trial continues?
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A bomb threat called in to the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday forced a hold on the Alex Murdaugh murder trial for several hours. With the trial now in its third week – and could not continue for several more weeks – one attorney who is familiar with the case explains […]
