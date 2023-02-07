ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State Daily

Student needed for city ex-officio vacancy

Bryce Garman, the student serving as the ex-officio on the Ames City Council, resigned with three months left on his term, citing new opportunities. Garman attended his last meeting Jan. 10. So far this year, the ex-officio seat at the council has been vacant during one regular meeting, three budget...

Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Lingering issues cost Iowa State in loss on the road

Despite a week of practice, No. 21 Iowa State couldn’t put it together against West Virginia on the road, dropping its third consecutive game Saturday night. The tailspin started after a pair of close losses against both Kansas State and Baylor. Even without a game during the week, the Cyclones were unable to overcome issues that have been plaguing the team over the past two weeks.

Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones enjoy dream run to ITA Indoors semifinals

For the first time in history, Iowa State tennis made a run to the semifinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships. The Cyclones entered the tournament as one of the outsiders, unseeded and entered into a bracket that also included all four of the NCAA semi-finalists from last year’s national championships.

Iowa State Daily

Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones get first loss at home

AMES — After their sixth road loss of the season, No. 11 Iowa State returned to the place where they had yet to lose; Hilton Coliseum. The 16-7 Cyclones tipped off against the 15-9 Oklahoma State Cowboys for the second time this season. Iowa State’s first matchup with Oklahoma State resulted in a 61-59 loss on Jan. 21.


