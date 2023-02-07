Despite a week of practice, No. 21 Iowa State couldn’t put it together against West Virginia on the road, dropping its third consecutive game Saturday night. The tailspin started after a pair of close losses against both Kansas State and Baylor. Even without a game during the week, the Cyclones were unable to overcome issues that have been plaguing the team over the past two weeks.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO