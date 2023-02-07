ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
constructiondive.com

Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project

London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness

So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
FORT BRAGG, NC
homeofgolf.com

Weekend in the Sandhills

The Sandhills of North Carolina is a special place bustling with things to see and do. On any given weekend, you can find live music, concerts, plays, art exhibits, festivals, fairs, car shows, and so much more! Take a look at some of the many things to do in the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area this weekend:
PINEHURST, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies

Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst to conduct burn at park

The Village of Pinehurst will conduct a prescribed burn this Wednesday or Thursday in the West Pinehurst Community Park. Burns are done when weather conditions are optimal to minimize the effects of smoke and achieve the desired burn results. As a result, a specific day for the burn cannot be determined at this time. The exact date and time of the prescribed burn will be announced on the Village’s website(www.vopnc.org) and social media pages (@vopnc).
PINEHURST, NC
247Sports

Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Jackie and the Beanstalk

Jackie Warner is an enthusiastic and energetic Carolina girl. And like Jack in the fable “Jack and the Beanstalk,” she traded her successful teaching and education administration career for the seeds to plant that would produce a solid Hope Mills community and quality of life. Like Jack’s magic...
HOPE MILLS, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned

There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

