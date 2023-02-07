Read full article on original website
richmondcountync.org
Kick-off of the Moonshine & Motorsports Trail at 'Rockingham Motor Speedway'
ROCKINGHAM, NC- Governor Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Charlotte Stories
Local Hunters Organizing North Carolina’s 10th Annual Coyote Hunting Tournament
It will officially be held from Feb. 17-19, 2023. There will be over $10,000 in cash and prizes for the winners. The guaranteed cash payout for the Coyote Derby reaches up to $3000. Stanly County, NC is proud to host the Carolina Coyote Classic, with the Stanly Convention and Visitors...
These are the safest towns and cities in America, study says
The town of Apex has been named the safest in North Carolina, according to a new list from Moneygeek.
constructiondive.com
Balfour Beatty awarded $242M US 70 project
London-based contractor Balfour Beatty’s Southeast U.S. division has been awarded a $242.35 million design-build contract by North Carolina DOT to improve the U.S. Highway 70 corridor, the future Interstate 42, between Raleigh and the Port of Morehead City to interstate standards. The project will make improvements between the Havelock...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
Up and Coming Weekly
Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness
So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
homeofgolf.com
Weekend in the Sandhills
The Sandhills of North Carolina is a special place bustling with things to see and do. On any given weekend, you can find live music, concerts, plays, art exhibits, festivals, fairs, car shows, and so much more! Take a look at some of the many things to do in the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area this weekend:
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies
Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst to conduct burn at park
The Village of Pinehurst will conduct a prescribed burn this Wednesday or Thursday in the West Pinehurst Community Park. Burns are done when weather conditions are optimal to minimize the effects of smoke and achieve the desired burn results. As a result, a specific day for the burn cannot be determined at this time. The exact date and time of the prescribed burn will be announced on the Village’s website(www.vopnc.org) and social media pages (@vopnc).
cbs17
Mountains to get Super Bowl snow; here’s what that means for central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big change in the weather pattern Super Bowl weekend will lead to much colder and wetter weather for central North Carolina as well as some of the best snow chances of the season up in the mountains. Despite record high temperatures in the Triangle...
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
247Sports
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
Video about Moore County attacks shared by neo-Nazi arrested in Maryland substation plot, documents show
BALTIMORE, M.d. (WGHP) — FBI agents have said they do not believe that the attack on Duke Energy substations in Moore County are connected to thwarted attacks in Baltimore, Maryland but the criminal complaint does offer a connection. Brandon Russell, of Florida, and Sarah Clendaniel, of Maryland, were taken into custody by the FBI for […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Jackie and the Beanstalk
Jackie Warner is an enthusiastic and energetic Carolina girl. And like Jack in the fable “Jack and the Beanstalk,” she traded her successful teaching and education administration career for the seeds to plant that would produce a solid Hope Mills community and quality of life. Like Jack’s magic...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs Wake: Three Things Learned
There are times when, as a fanbase, we think the sky is falling no matter what. Usually you can explain away a loss and look ahead for lessons to apply to the next game. And then last night happens. The final score may only indicate a seven-point loss, and sure,...
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
