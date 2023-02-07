Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2017, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The cryptocurrency would have been an outstanding investment in 2017.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes
Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
astaga.com
Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Sells 412 BTC After 11 Years
A dormant Bitcoin wallet address transferred about 412 BTC price 9.6 million in the present day. The dormant pockets was inactive for almost 11 years and made a large revenue on Bitcoin bought in 2012. Whereas the explanation behind Bitcoin selloff by a dormant pockets tackle could be justified, Bitcoin...
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
u.today
XRP Losing Momentum Together with Other Major Cryptocurrencies
The XRP cryptocurrency, along with other major cryptocurrencies, is losing momentum as they approach a horizontal support level. The term "horizontal support" refers to a price level at which a cryptocurrency is expected to find buying interest, which in turn helps prevent a price decline. If a cryptocurrency breaks below a horizontal support level, it could signal a continuation of a downward trend.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum on verge of FUD? Coinbase CEO tweet ruffles feathers
Coinbase CEO’s tweet sparked speculation on SEC’s new crypto rulings. New regulations could impact the crypto industry and lead to problems. The crypto world has been buzzing for the last 24 hours, thanks to a tweet by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. The speculation triggered by the tweet revolved around the potential impact of the SEC’s new rulings on the crypto space.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Sinks Below $23,000 as Crypto Regulation Scrutiny Intensifies
The broader crypto market flipped red Thursday amid more news of U.S. authorities turning their attention to the industry. Bitcoin (BTC) is again under pressure as the leading cryptocurrency briefly sank to a four-week low of $22,408 on Thursday morning before climbing back to prices of around $22,715 by press time, according to CoinGecko.
cryptogazette.com
Veteran Crypto Trader Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert
It’s been just revealed that the verteran crypto trader Tone Vays issued a Bitcoin alert. Check out the latest reports about this below. According to the latest reports in the crypto space, Tone Vays says Bitcoin (BTC) is now struggling to sustain its rally after seeing a significant increase in value over the past months.
u.today
Ark Invest's Former Analyst Makes New Ethereum (ETH) Prediction: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Ends Its 10-Year-Long Bitcoin Haul
LocalBitcoins will suspend all its Bitcoin trading services from February 16. The Bitcoin exchange began in 2012 with the mission to “bring Bitcoin everywhere.”. Finland-based LocalBitcoins, one of the longest-running Bitcoin exchanges, declared the permanent shutdown of its operations in the crypto market on Monday. LocalBitcoins is going to cease its 10-year-long Bitcoin trading service due to its inability to withstand and overcome the challenges of this crypto-winter.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin, says Marc Andreessen
Once believing Bitcoin would be the second coming of the internet, the venture capitalist now views Ethereum as the foundation of the decentralized web. Marc Andreessen – founding partner of the tech-focused VC giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) – is now more bullish on Ethereum and Web 3 than he is on Bitcoin, contrary to his outlook in 2014.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Earns the Biggest Presale in Recent History! Where are Solana and Bitcoin Heading Next?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might appear to be nothing more than another meme coin, but it’s received a sweeping amount of attention for a reason. To be specific, the BIG has gained $24M worth of presale funds in only a month! Users deem the coin a smart investment for several reasons. They recognise its cat-themed anime aesthetic will attract a community who appreciate this side of meme coin culture.
dailyhodl.com
Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S SEC Intends to Ban on Crypto Staking Says Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO says Enforcement-based regulation doesn’t work. SEC remaining silent for Brian Armstrong’s Tweets. Crypto exchange Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was alarmed about the rumors he received that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to “get rid of individual investors” from staking cryptocurrency. According...
Comments / 0