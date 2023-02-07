March 11, 2022, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property. By transferring this property to the USFS, TRLT is carrying out their mission to expand public lands across the 15-county region they operate in. This project will connect two disjunct parcels of the national forest and protect the viewshed of the Uwharrie Trail. A unique man-made feature on this parcel is a trail shelter named “Crystal’s Place,” built by the Uwharrie Trailblazers. The trail shelter honors TRLT’s very own Crystal Cockman for her work to reconnect the Uwhar- rie Trail and to conserve land in the Uwharrie region. This shelter was partially funded by the Randolph EMC’s Sharing Success Community Grant and through a generous in-kind donation from Troy Lumber. TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead states, “With the transfer of this tract, TRLT has added 495 acres to the public trust in 2022. Expanding public lands is a core tenant of who we are as an organization. This kind of work can only happen because of our members, who generously support our conservation efforts.”

