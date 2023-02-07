ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Community reacts: 2 officer-involved shootings in less than 1 week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members are calling for action and accountability, after at least two Columbus police officers shot a person, in two separate incidents, both within one week. "It’s exhausting," Ephraim Washington Ladley Jr, who works with a Columbus-based group called End the Violence, said. "It...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Sports Betting: who's winning and who's losing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's everywhere you look. The advertisements tempting people to give sports betting a try. "On tv, on social media, scrolling through as I pull out of my house across the street there's a billboard, it really is inescapable," said Derek Longmeier, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, statewide organization Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
COLUMBUS, OH

