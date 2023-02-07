Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
cwcolumbus.com
Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
cwcolumbus.com
Community reacts: 2 officer-involved shootings in less than 1 week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members are calling for action and accountability, after at least two Columbus police officers shot a person, in two separate incidents, both within one week. "It’s exhausting," Ephraim Washington Ladley Jr, who works with a Columbus-based group called End the Violence, said. "It...
cwcolumbus.com
Man arrested in Madison Township for attempted abduction of 12-year-old girl Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified and arrested a 48-year-old man for the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Friday morning. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, Ohio was identified by police through tips received after posting images of the suspect's truck on the Madison Township Police Department's social media pages.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Home Depot in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Home Depot on Stringtown Road in Grove City Saturday night. At least one Columbus Division of Police SWAT officer was involved in the shooting. CPD Sgt. Scarpetti said officers were serving warrant for rape when...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
cwcolumbus.com
Bexley leaders address controversy after community rocked by 'series of racist incidents'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley leaders acknowledged the pain felt by some community members as the city's school district is reeling from racism. Community members have been in an uproar after an image of an orangutan eating a watermelon was shown following a Black History Month fact in middle school announcements.
cwcolumbus.com
Man dies after east Columbus shooting Sunday morning, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police say a man died after having been shot in east Columbus on Sunday morning. Officers arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Red Bird Court around 5:54 a.m. where a man was found shot and not responsive. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Nathanael Spears was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m.
cwcolumbus.com
On Your Side: Smiley Rd. residents relieved after years-long flooding problems addressed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "They started putting signs up that said Smiley Rd. would be closed in four or five days, and so that’s when we were high-fiving ourselves in the house saying we were going to get some action here," homeowner Jason Dodgion said. That relief followed...
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio National Guard soldiers headed to Western Europe
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Family and friends turned out to the Reynoldsburg Community Church for a special send-off ceremony Friday. Fifty citizen-soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard are deploying to Western Europe. The deployment is a part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The unit will provide mission...
cwcolumbus.com
Sports Betting: who's winning and who's losing in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's everywhere you look. The advertisements tempting people to give sports betting a try. "On tv, on social media, scrolling through as I pull out of my house across the street there's a billboard, it really is inescapable," said Derek Longmeier, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, statewide organization Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
cwcolumbus.com
Mount Vernon Nazarene president to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mount Vernon Nazarene University President Dr. Henry W. Spaulding II has announced he will retire this coming spring. He told the university's board of trustees, “It has been the great joy and honor of my life to serve as President of MVNU, and especially to serve with the trustees. Your wisdom and support have given me strength to help lead this University. I will always have a special place in my heart for MVNU and for the traditions and doctrinal/moral convictions of MVNU.”
cwcolumbus.com
Bexley middle school students walk out of classrooms after recent controversy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bexley Middle School students left their classrooms Friday in a show of support and solidarity as the district deals with racism. The walk-out, supported by school staff, was the idea of the middle schoolers. They exited their classrooms onto the football field. "We need to...
cwcolumbus.com
'Freezin For A Reason,' Columbus Polar Plunge raises $218Kfor Special Olympics Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Freezin For A Reason," hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning for the 2023 Columbus Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Ohio. Good Day Columbus' own Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly joined in the fun and took the plunge into a pool of cold water.
