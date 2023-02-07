ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Two major insurers no longer accepting new policies for certain cars

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “People are resorting to auto theft for a social media trend, that Tik Tok trend," said Doug Shupe. A trend set by a group of Tik Tokers calling themselves “Kia Boys." They show viewers how to steal two specific cars using only a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy