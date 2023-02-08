ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tulsahurricane.com

Golden Hurricane Continue Road Trip with UCF Saturday

GAME #24: TULSA (5-18, 1-11 AAC) at UCF (14-9, 5-6 AAC) Date/Time: Saturday • Feb. 11, 2023 • 6:00 p.m. (CT) Addition Financial Arena (10,000) • Orlando, Fla. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. UCF – Johnny Dawkins (Duke '86) - 7th Season...
tulsahurricane.com

Game 24: Tulsa vs. Tulane Preview

Sunday, February 12, 2023 ~ 1:00 pm Central ~ Donald W. Reynolds Center ~ Tulsa, Okla. Promotions: Join us as we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day! Children 12 and under can get a ticket, a t-shirt and partake in a pregame clinic with Tulsa student-athletes for only $5. We will honor our Tulsa female student-athletes and celebrate 50 years of Title IX throughout the game!
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Softball Opens Season Friday

ARLINGTON, Texas –– — The Tulsa softball team opens the 2023 season, the 31st for the Golden Hurricane, at the UT Arlington Tournament this weekend. Tulsa opens tournament action against the Big XII's Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 12 noon game on Friday, followed by a 6 p.m. contest against host UT Arlington. On Saturday, the schedule is the same for the Hurricane. First pitch for Game 1 of the day against Texas Tech is 12 p.m., followed by UTA at 3 p.m.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Launches Official NIL Marketplace for Golden Hurricane Athletics Through Opendorse

TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa Athletics announced the launch of its official school-specific name, image, and likeness (NIL) marketplace powered by Opendorse to help Golden Hurricane student-athletes leverage their personal NIL opportunities. The University of Tulsa welcomed three different NIL platforms to benefit student-athletes: Hurricane Impact,...
