ARLINGTON, Texas –– — The Tulsa softball team opens the 2023 season, the 31st for the Golden Hurricane, at the UT Arlington Tournament this weekend. Tulsa opens tournament action against the Big XII's Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 12 noon game on Friday, followed by a 6 p.m. contest against host UT Arlington. On Saturday, the schedule is the same for the Hurricane. First pitch for Game 1 of the day against Texas Tech is 12 p.m., followed by UTA at 3 p.m.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO