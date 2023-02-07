When the Bingham News Chronicle began nearly 4 years ago, we took a unique approach to how we distributed the newspaper. Knowing our goal was to have the Chronicle be locally focused, there would be a need for readers to receive more regional and state news. To achieve this, we included a copy of either the Post Register or Idaho State Journal with every Chronicle delivery. You are no doubt used to receiving your Chronicle delivered inside one of these products.

9 HOURS AGO