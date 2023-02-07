Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California's most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday.
