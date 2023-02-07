ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Loadings Of Turkish BTC Pipeline Oil Could Begin Within Days

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) – Turkey’s Ceyhan port could resume loading oil from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in one or two days using “manual” procedures, a Turkish official and a shipping source said on Saturday. The terminal, on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, was damaged in the devastating...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
gcaptain.com

Repair Of Turkish Oil Export Control Room Could Take A Week

By Zulfugar Agayev (Bloomberg) Exports of Azerbaijan’s oil from Turkey are unlikely to resume this week because a control room at the port of Ceyhan suffered earthquake damage, according to a person familiar with the matter. The eastern Mediterranean terminal stopped loadings on Monday, when two earthquakes killed more...
gcaptain.com

Russian Fuel Exports Stumble In Early Days After European Ban

By Prejula Prem (Bloomberg) –Russian fuel exports are showing signs of a slowdown just five days after the European Union — Moscow’s main market — banned seaborne shipments of its refined oil products. Flows of petroleum products ranging from diesel to jet fuel are set to...
gcaptain.com

Cost of Shipping Gasoline Jumps 405% After Russia Sanctions

(Bloomberg) –The cost of moving gasoline and other fuels on ocean-going tankers is soaring days after sanctions targeting Russia’s petroleum sales. Daily earnings for relatively tiny tankers delivering refined fuels in the Atlantic ocean have surged more than 400% this week, reaching $55,857, according to the latest data from the Baltic Exchange in London. They surged by 58% on Thursday alone, the largest one-day gain since late 2021.
gcaptain.com

Kremlin Says Those Behind Nord Stream Blasts Must Be Punished

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday the world should know the truth about who sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines and that those responsible should be punished after an investigative journalist said U.S. divers blew them up at the behest of the White House. A...
gcaptain.com

Heavy Rain Halts Train Shipments To South African Ports

By Nelson Banya (Reuters) – South Africa’s logistics utility Transnet on Friday suspended freight rail services on its North East Corridor, which links with several countries in southern Africa, as heavy rains damaged infrastructure on the line. The corridor, which mostly moves mineral commodities, links South Africa to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy