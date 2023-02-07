Read full article on original website
China on the Hunt for LNG in Risk to Gas Market’s Delicate Balance
China is looking for shipments of liquefied natural gas into next summer, a move which could tighten global supply and steal shipments away from Europe. State-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. is looking to purchase LNG shipments from June 2023 to June 2024, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Cnooc didn’t specify how many shipments it is seeking to buy, but noted that suppliers must offer at least one cargo for winter delivery, the traders said.
TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, Hapag-Lloyd and Jurong Port Universal Terminal Kick-start First Biofuel Bunker Term Delivery in Singapore
TotalEnergies Marine Fuels has successfully completed its first refuelling of a Hapag-Lloyd container vessel in Singapore with sustainable, UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester)-based, marine biofuel. This inaugural bunker operation marks the start of a term supply agreement between the two companies, which commits TotalEnergies to provide VLSFO (Very Low...
Maersk Continues Down Integrator Path as Chaos Roils Global Trade
Increasing volatility in global supply chains means shipping lines must undergo a radical restructuring to survive, according to A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S. “The way that supply chains have operated over the last number of decades is no longer fit for purpose,” Ditlev Blicher, president of Asia-Pacific for the shipping line, told reporters in Singapore on Monday. “We believe this environment of increased volatility is here to stay, and it will likely accelerate.”
