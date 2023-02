The Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6) blew the roof off of the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum this past Tuesday as they overwhelmed the Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6) 92-85. The win will hopefully establish momentum for the men’s basketball team during the home stretch of the regular season, which offers just six more games. Concluding in under a month, that last lap of the ACC will be everything in regards to Wake Forest’s NCAA tournament hopes.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO