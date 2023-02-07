Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Yardbarker
PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
Derek Carr's Brother Hints At Next Team In Viral Social Media Post
Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may have ended unceremoniously, but teams feel the 31-year-old still has plenty to offer on the field. Whether it's done by trade or free agency, Carr is expected to suit up for a new team next season. The New Orleans Saints are rumored to ...
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
NFL Insider Calls Derek Carr Trade 'Unlikely'
The Las Vegas Raiders granted Derek Carr permission to visit with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Carr's visit takes place on Wednesday. It is Carr's first meeting with a team ahead of the Raiders' Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, by which $40.4 million of his salary becomes ...
Sixers’ Rumored Trade Target Could Land With Lakers
Sixers' rumored trade target Jarred Vanderbilt has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag
Josh Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders declined his fifth-year option last April. After putting together the best season of his career, keeping Jacobs will now be an expensive proposition for Las Vegas, and the running back made that clear Thursday. Jacobs told Pro Football Talk Live... The post Josh Jacobs sends message to Raiders about franchise tag appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Ohio State Quarterback J.T. Barrett Receives NFL Promotion
One former Ohio State standout is getting a promotion in Detroit. J.T. Barrett has signed on as the Lions' assistant quarterback coach. Barrett just completed his first season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, which was his first career coaching role. Barrett spent the 2022 ...
Brett Favre files lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Mississippi state auditor
Former Southern Miss and NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation suits, including against State Auditor Shad White.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"
If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Make A Trade Involving 5 Draft Picks
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors have agreed to a three-team deal.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make Another Major Change To Defensive Coaching Staff
The Buffalo Bills are hiring more help for their defensive staff in 2023 following an early exit from the playoffs. The team made changes to their defensive staff following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round when they fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Some Bills fans were...
Comments / 0