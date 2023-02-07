NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After leading Vanderbilt to a pair of wins, Liam Robbins earned SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. In wins over No. 6 Tennessee and at Florida, Robbins averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks. Robbins nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds against Tennessee and followed up with a career-high 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and four blocks at Florida. His 32 points are the most by a Vandy student-athlete this season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO