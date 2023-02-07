Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Now Has a Wind Phone for People to 'Talk With the Dead.' The Idea Came from Japan to Grieve & Mourn the DeadZack LoveNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
vucommodores.com
Down Goes Rice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis picked up their second straight victory by defeating Rice on Sunday afternoon. The Commodores won two of three doubles matches, picking up the doubles point to take a 1-0 advantage into singles play. From there, five of six singles matches saw Vandy victorious, giving the Commodores a 6-1 victory over the Owls.
vucommodores.com
Robbins Honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After leading Vanderbilt to a pair of wins, Liam Robbins earned SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. In wins over No. 6 Tennessee and at Florida, Robbins averaged 23 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks. Robbins nearly had a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds against Tennessee and followed up with a career-high 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and four blocks at Florida. His 32 points are the most by a Vandy student-athlete this season.
vucommodores.com
Commodores Close Out Music City Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During the final day of the Music City Challenge, two commodores broke a school record and six others either added their names to the track and field program’s top 10 lists or improved their standing. The team also had numerous performances that ranked as personal career bests this weekend at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.
vucommodores.com
Dores Track and Field Doesn't Stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt track and field team started out this weekend’s Music City Challenge with a strong showing. Several Commodores bettered their performances, posting personal bests in both running and field events. For the fourth week in a row, freshman Kosi Umerah set a new personal...
vucommodores.com
Dores Host Owls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis will host Rice for the second leg of their three-week home-game stretch. For the second time in three years, Vanderbilt and Rice will face each other on Super Bowl Sunday. Opening serve is set for noon. Surveying the Series. The Commodores are...
vucommodores.com
Won’t Back Down
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Behind a 32-point, 10-rebound effort from Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt men’s basketball picked up its third win in a row with an 88-80 defeat of Florida at Exactech Arena on Saturday. Following up on Wednesday night’s buzzer-beating victory over nationally-ranked Tennessee, the Commodores moved to 6-6...
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall in Opening Round
SEATTLE, Wash. — The No. 9 Vanderbilt women’s tennis team battled back from behind but lost 4-3 in a heartbreaker tiebreak to No. 14 Iowa State in the opening round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Friday. The Cyclones won the doubles point, moving to singles...
Comments / 0