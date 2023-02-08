Read full article on original website
Related
Avian flu hits the 1st flock of backyard chickens in Benton County
An egg plant in Franklin County with an outbreak in December had more than 1 million chickens.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal
Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023
Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
Confirmed Case of Bird Flu Found in Benton County Flock
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington Department of Agriculture has confirmed the occurrence of bird flu in Benton County. The WSDA received results Friday morning from the National Veterinarian Services Laboratory that there was an instance of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a small backyard flock of chickens in Benton County. This after the flock owner reported the sudden death of mulitple birds. Now WSDA is working to reach out and inform every flock owner within a roughly six mile radius of the bird flu finding about what happened and how they can take precautions. The agency admits it could be challenging to find every flock, since some can be small and fairly well hidden. Authorities are asking anyone with a domestic flock to use the WSDA online surveillance reporting tool. This tool will help backyard flock owners report any illnesses, guide owners on the signs to look for within their flock, and help determine if the backyard flock is located in the surveillance zone.
FOX 11 and 41
Community coffee day for a good cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Grandpa collected real estate. Now, 18 parcels at Richand Wye are for sale
Jerry Sleater was many things. A box boy in Pasco. A grocery store owner in Kennewick. A firefighter and a fire commissioner. When he died in 2019, he left for his children and grandchildren a sizeable real estate portfolio. Now, Sleater’s heirs are selling 18 separate parcels totaling 10 acres...
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Center | Shopping mall in Kennewick, Washington
Columbia Center is a shopping mall located in northwestern Kennewick, Washington, owned by Simon Property Group. It is the largest mall in southeastern Washington, with two Macy's stores (both formerly The Bon Marché) and JCPenney as its anchors. It opened in 1969, and has undergone two major renovations. In 1988, the expansion opened anchors Sears and Lamonts (later Gottschalks, The Bon Marché Men's and Children's, now Macy's Men's and Children's).
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront
The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Stolen Dog and Puppies Reunited With Owner in Zillah, WA
Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.
Contestants Wanted for Miss Tri-Cities & Outstanding Teen Competitions
Young ladies from Benton and Franklin Counties are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program. According to a news release, the contestants will be vying for scholarships through the Teen, Miss, and Sparkle competitions. How old do you have to be to apply?. Contestants for the Miss Tri-Cities...
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years
Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla River Trail awaits word on grant funding
UMATILLA COUNTY – The developers of the proposed Umatilla River Trail are waiting to see if they will be awarded a grant that would provide the money to begin Phase 1 of the project. Umatilla County Planning Division Manager Megan Davchevski says the matching money for the grant is already in hand.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
425magazine.com
Five Eastern Washington Wine Escapes
Valentine’s Day might have you daydreaming of reconnecting with your love or sparking a flame with someone new. Get away and relax with a date (and a glass of wine) at one of these five Eastern Washington escapes. Wine Flights and Wagon Rides in Richland. At Red Mountain Trails,...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
yaktrinews.com
Kennewick's Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors, follows announcement of Walla Walla
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick's Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors in 2023, the latest location to fall under the struggling retailer. The company announced this week it was set to close 150 more stores this year, a week after announcing the closure of 87 other locations. The Walla Walla Bed Bath & Beyond store was included in that list of closures.
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco
Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0