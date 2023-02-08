ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland braces for Bateman causeway removal

Richland is bracing for the impact of what removing the Bateman Island causeway will have on the Yakima River Delta and on the Columbia Park Marina and public boat launch. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is finalizing a $13.9 million plan to fully remove the illegally-built land bridge, which is blamed for the warm, brackish conditions that threaten endangered salmon, steelhead and other species at the confluence of the Columbia and Yakima rivers.
RICHLAND, WA
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023

Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
KENNEWICK, WA
Confirmed Case of Bird Flu Found in Benton County Flock

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington Department of Agriculture has confirmed the occurrence of bird flu in Benton County. The WSDA received results Friday morning from the National Veterinarian Services Laboratory that there was an instance of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a small backyard flock of chickens in Benton County. This after the flock owner reported the sudden death of mulitple birds. Now WSDA is working to reach out and inform every flock owner within a roughly six mile radius of the bird flu finding about what happened and how they can take precautions. The agency admits it could be challenging to find every flock, since some can be small and fairly well hidden. Authorities are asking anyone with a domestic flock to use the WSDA online surveillance reporting tool. This tool will help backyard flock owners report any illnesses, guide owners on the signs to look for within their flock, and help determine if the backyard flock is located in the surveillance zone.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Community coffee day for a good cause

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
PASCO, WA
Columbia Center | Shopping mall in Kennewick, Washington

Columbia Center is a shopping mall located in northwestern Kennewick, Washington, owned by Simon Property Group. It is the largest mall in southeastern Washington, with two Macy's stores (both formerly The Bon Marché) and JCPenney as its anchors. It opened in 1969, and has undergone two major renovations. In 1988, the expansion opened anchors Sears and Lamonts (later Gottschalks, The Bon Marché Men's and Children's, now Macy's Men's and Children's).
KENNEWICK, WA
Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront

The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
KENNEWICK, WA
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
PASCO, WA
Stolen Dog and Puppies Reunited With Owner in Zillah, WA

Lots of happiness at the Yakima Humane Society this week and tears of joy. But the week didn't start like that. It started on a very sad note. Someone found a large auburn colored female retriever tied to a local stop sign in Zillah. Her 11 puppies were nearby in a large tub. No notes were found and there's no word on who abandoned her and her pups. But it didn't take long for someone to notice and save the entire family and take them to the Yakima Humane Society. Officials at the society posted pictures asking for help in fostering mom and puppies.
ZILLAH, WA
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years

Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
KENNEWICK, WA
Umatilla River Trail awaits word on grant funding

UMATILLA COUNTY – The developers of the proposed Umatilla River Trail are waiting to see if they will be awarded a grant that would provide the money to begin Phase 1 of the project. Umatilla County Planning Division Manager Megan Davchevski says the matching money for the grant is already in hand.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Five Eastern Washington Wine Escapes

Valentine’s Day might have you daydreaming of reconnecting with your love or sparking a flame with someone new. Get away and relax with a date (and a glass of wine) at one of these five Eastern Washington escapes. Wine Flights and Wagon Rides in Richland. At Red Mountain Trails,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]

During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick's Bed Bath & Beyond closing its doors, follows announcement of Walla Walla

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick's Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors in 2023, the latest location to fall under the struggling retailer. The company announced this week it was set to close 150 more stores this year, a week after announcing the closure of 87 other locations. The Walla Walla Bed Bath & Beyond store was included in that list of closures.
KENNEWICK, WA
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco

Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
PASCO, WA
Pasco WA
