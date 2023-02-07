Read full article on original website
Tarasenko makes impact quickly in Rangers debut after trade from Blues
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko didn't need much time to make an impact in his New York Rangers debut. The forward scored on his first shot at 2:49 of the first period in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Kraken play matinee game in football-mad Philadelphia, looking to avoid first four-game losing streak of the season. Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Depth-Finders?. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe...
Yardbarker
Sheldon Keefe Joins Maple Leafs for Optional Skate, Rips Shot Past Joseph Woll and Celebrates
After a lengthy break in the schedule, many Toronto Maple Leafs who would normally take an optional morning skate off elected to take the ice ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 10. That included Sheldon Keefe. The Maple Leafs head coach said he elected to...
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
Thompson out week to week with lower-body injury for Golden Knights
Goalie left during win against Wild; Brossoit recalled from AHL. Logan Thompson is out week to week with a lower-body injury the Vegas Golden Knights goalie sustained in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Thompson allowed one goal on 24 shots before leaving at 1:19 of the...
NHL Buzz: O'Reilly, Buchnevich to return for Blues
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich will return for the Blues against the Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). O'Reilly and Buchnevich each took part in the morning skate on the top...
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
Video Review: CBJ @ TOR - 5:46 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Kent Johnson's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Toronto net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
NYI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens treated the hometown faithful to a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders in their first game back since the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon. It was the start of Family Weekend presented by Tim Hortons at the Bell Centre. For Saturday's game, one...
Tarasenko trade to Rangers 'officially an end of an era' for Blues
The 31-year-old forward played an integral role when the Blues won their first championship in 2019 by defeating the Boston Bruins in seven games. He had 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games and finished second on St. Louis with 11 goals (Jaden Schwartz, 12). The Blues currently have...
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury
The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow. The Lucas Raymond Injury...
Zach Parise's Veteran Presence Guides Islanders
Parise is contributing on the scoresheet and providing leadership in 18th NHL season. Veteran players are valuable on any team, and for the New York Islanders, Zach Parise continues to lead by example, producing points and inspiring the younger players. "He's a guy that brings his 110% every day and...
SAY WHAT - 'HAPPY HE'S OK'
The players react to Andersson's accident and look ahead to tonight's game against the Red Wings. "You're shocked. It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.
