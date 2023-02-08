ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

mountathletics.com

Women’s Lacrosse Sets Sights on Another Championship Run for 2023

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-0) vs. TOWSON (0-0) Saturday, February 11th | 12 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 10, 2023) – Mount St. Mary's women's lacrosse begins its 28th season of competition Saturday, and for the third straight year, the Towson Tigers will the opening day foe. MOUNT UPDATE. The Mount...
TOWSON, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount Softball Picked to Finish Sixth in MAAC Preseason Poll

EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 9, 2023) – The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced the 2023 Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll. Mount St. Mary's was placed 6th overall with a point total of 69. With a conference record of 17-7 and an overall record of 26-22, the Mount finished the 2022...
EMMITSBURG, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary’s Looks to Gain Momentum, Win Streak Against Saint Peter’s

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (9-13, 5-8 MAAC) vs. SAINT PETER'S (0-23, 0-14 MAAC) Saturday, February 11th | 1 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 10, 2023) – Potential movement in the conference standings, a win streak and protecting the home floor are all on the minds of the Mount St. Mary's women's basketball team when they challenge Saint Peter's.
EMMITSBURG, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount Men’s Lacrosse Faces Towson to Open Home Slate

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-1) vs. TOWSON (0-0) Saturday, February 11th | 3 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 10, 2023) – The first of seven home games for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse takes place Saturday as the team hosts the Towson Tigers. MOUNT UPDATE. In the 2023 season opener, the...
TOWSON, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Outlasted by Saints, 72-65, on Friday Night at Knott Arena

Emmitsburg, Md. (February 10, 2023)--In another hard-fought Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup, Mount St. Mary's was outlasted by visiting Siena, 72-65, on Friday night at Knott Arena. Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers with a team-high 20 points while Jalen Benjamin added 16 points and seven rebounds. The Mount drops to 8-17 overall and 4-10 in the MAAC with the loss.
SILVER SPRING, MD

