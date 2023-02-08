Emmitsburg, Md. (February 10, 2023)--In another hard-fought Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup, Mount St. Mary's was outlasted by visiting Siena, 72-65, on Friday night at Knott Arena. Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers with a team-high 20 points while Jalen Benjamin added 16 points and seven rebounds. The Mount drops to 8-17 overall and 4-10 in the MAAC with the loss.

