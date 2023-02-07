ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

texastech.com

PREVIEW: Red Raiders, No. 5 Longhorns to renew rivalry

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has won three of its last five games coming into an 8 p.m. ESPN Big Monday matchup where it will look to take down No. 5 Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) are coming off a 71-63...
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

Texas Tech drops Tulsa in final game of Maverick Invitational

ARLINGTON, Texas – An eight-run opening frame powered Texas Tech to a 12-1 win over Tulsa in the final game of the Maverick Invitational Sunday afternoon at Allan Saxe Field. Abbie Orrick jump started the Red Raider (3-2) offense yet again with a three-run blast over the left-field wall;...
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

RECAP: Tech flips the script against No. 12 K-State

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech forced No. 12 Kansas State into a season-high 23 turnovers and finished on a 7-2 run to secure a 71-63 win over the Wildcats on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) turned those 23 turnovers into a...
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

WGOLF in contention after Day One of Columbia Classic

VIERA, Fla. – Powered by a torrid start from Anna Dong and consistent round of -2 from freshman Lauren Zaretsky, the Texas Tech women's golf program sits in solo second after the first 18 holes of the Columbia Classic hosted at Duran Golf Club. In the spring opener, Dong...
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

Chukwuma claims 200m Tech record Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team capped off its weekend highlighted by Rosemary Chukwuma claiming the school 200m record Saturday afternoon inside the Sports Performance Center. Tech also completed its two other meets in Albuquerque and Nashville. Chukwuma continued to shine in her stellar season...
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

Second half charge pushes KU Past Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a pair of 18-point performances from Bryn Gerlich and Bre'Amber Scott, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 78-67 Saturday afternoon to Kansas at United Supermarkets Arena. The difference in the contest could be found in the paint, as Texas Tech was outscored 42-16. GuardBailey Maupin...
LUBBOCK, TX

