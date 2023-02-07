ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

John Ryan
4d ago

If the other person flashed a gun he should be charged with murder to instigated the whole thing

NBC Connecticut

Fight at Hookah Lounge in Manchester Leads to Multiple Arrests

A fight at a hookah lounge in Manchester led to multiple arrests on Saturday. Officers were called to the Empire Hookah Lounge just before 3 a.m. on Broad Street after getting a report of an active fight. Before officers arrived, they said they learned that four people involved in the...
MANCHESTER, CT
MassLive.com

3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid

Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Police arrest 2 for cocaine trafficking

CHICOPEE – Two people face firearms and cocaine trafficking charges following a long investigation into illegal sales of narcotics. Tyquon Ledbetter and Nicole Collins were arrested on Wednesday and charged with cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a gun and manufacturing a Class B drug, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners

SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

