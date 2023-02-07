Read full article on original website
John Ryan
4d ago
If the other person flashed a gun he should be charged with murder to instigated the whole thing
Eyewitness News
Three arrested after early morning fight at hookah lounge, firearms recovered
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have arrested 3 people after an early morning fight inside of a hookah lounge on Broad Street. Police say they responded to the Empire Hookah Lounge on Broad Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of an active fight. Prior to their arrival, police...
Manchester Police arrest three at Hookah Lounge
Two of those arrested, Richard Ortiz, 23, and Wesley Vasquez-Santana, 31, are from Meriden. Both each possessed firearms illegally. They face breach of peace and weapons charges. Both appear in court on Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Fight at Hookah Lounge in Manchester Leads to Multiple Arrests
A fight at a hookah lounge in Manchester led to multiple arrests on Saturday. Officers were called to the Empire Hookah Lounge just before 3 a.m. on Broad Street after getting a report of an active fight. Before officers arrived, they said they learned that four people involved in the...
Trio arrested on drug, firearm charges in Berkshire County
Three Massachusetts residents were arrested on Friday after police executed multiple search warrants in Pittsfield and Adams, Massachusetts, relating to a county-wide drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez, Trevon Thompson, and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez each face drug and firearm-related charges.
3 people arrested after an alleged fight in Manchester
Three people were arrested after a reported fight broke out inside Empire Hookah Lounge on Saturday night.
3 arrested, 5,150 bags of heroin, 2 firearms seized in Berkshire County drug raid
Police arrested three people and seized 5,150 bags of heroin following a joint law enforcement investigation into a suspected widespread drug distribution operation. Kristen Vazquez and Carlos Alberto Cruz-Lopez, of Adams and Trevon Thompson, of Pittsfield, were arrested by law enforcement during a motor vehicle stop Friday in Pittsfield. Officials with the Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue did not release the ages or charges of the three suspects.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reacts to recent gun arrests
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expressing frustration at the state court system after two suspects were arrested on gun charges with outstanding warrants.
Chicopee Police arrest 2 for cocaine trafficking
CHICOPEE – Two people face firearms and cocaine trafficking charges following a long investigation into illegal sales of narcotics. Tyquon Ledbetter and Nicole Collins were arrested on Wednesday and charged with cocaine trafficking of more than 200 grams, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a permit, improper storage of a gun and manufacturing a Class B drug, police said.
westernmassnews.com
New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks. Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police. Authorities...
Trial continues Friday for John LaRace, charged with armed rampage in W. Springfield
A jury-waived trial holds closing arguments Friday for a Springfield man charged with several felonies after an alleged West Springfield crime spree involving carjackings, armed assaults and an attempted household break-in on Feb. 24, 2019. John LaRace, 43, faces 18 counts of felonies after West Springfield police arrested him for...
Worcester police seek help finding second suspect in October homicide
WORCESTER — Police are asking the public for help in locating a Worcester man charged in the killing of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street. On Friday, Worcester police released a wanted poster for 23-year-old Kelvin Verde. Police say he has been charged with murder and there is an active warrant out...
Family: Naugatuck 26-year-old killed in Bridgeport shooting was victim of 'random crime of opportunity'
They say that father was the victim of "a random crime of opportunity," shot in his car during a robbery while he was on William Street visiting a family member.
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
Two arrested in Springfield after firearm seized
After a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, February 10th, Springfield Police officers seized a loaded firearm and arrested two suspects, Shakim Grant, and Irvin Sanchez.
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash
A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters
A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
Coke, Heroin & More Drugs Seized On Thursday By Berkshire County Police
It seems lately that members of our local law enforcement seem to find more and more illegal contraband in our neck of the woods here in Berkshire County. Case in point: Two people were arrested Thursday morning after South County police found a whole mess of narcotics in their vehicle.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
