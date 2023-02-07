Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Related
myfolsom.com
Pre-Valentine’s Day Fun in Folsom
There are lots of fun things to do in Folsom this pre-Valentine’s Day. Here are a few…. Folsom Farmer’s Market. It’s more than a farmer’s market. It’s an event. Every Saturday around the Railroad Turntable and Public Plaza in Folsom’s beautiful Historic District. With over 40 vendors offering a selection of organic produce,baked goods, meat, fish, coffee, sauces and more. Live music and food trucks round it out. Easy, free parking in the adjacent garage. Stick around and stroll the shops, restaurants and bars. Dorothea’s is sure to have something that catches your eye…
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
Candlelight Concerts coming to Sacramento. Here’s where they’re happening
(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way. There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023. •Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing […]
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Elk Grove store
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close more stores and this time the Elk Grove location is on the list. The company has been closing stores and cutting back in hopes of staying open. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering...
Stretch of central Sacramento freeway has several official names
(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why. Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and […]
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
now100fm.com
Find Girl Scout Cookies In Sacramento
Here’s how to find Girl Scout cookies near you…. It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Girl Scout cookie time! If you haven’t been able to find a Girl Scout troop selling cookies near you, you’re in luck! This year the Girl Scouts added a feature to their website where you can find cookies for sale near you!
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
Grass Valley man rescues lost woman from roadside
(KTXL) — The kind efforts of a Grass Valley man earned him recognition from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the family of the woman he saved. At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jason Hunter, 25, was driving along Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley and saw a woman “in her 80s” walking in the […]
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
Highway 99 in south Sacramento County partially closed on Feb. 11
(KTXL) — Part of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County will be closed for several hours on Saturday, Caltrans said. The closure will be on northbound Highway 99, near Galt, for the right #2 lane and the Mingo Road on- and off-ramps. Emergency construction work will be going on from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
KCRA.com
Highway 99 lanes reopen after emergency pavement repairs, Caltrans says
Emergency pavement work in the south of Sacramento County caused major delays along northbound Highway 99 on Saturday, Caltrans said. Traffic was backed up almost to Elm Avenue in Galt for a period, according to Caltrans. The repairs were completed and all lanes opened back up. This content is imported...
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
KTVU FOX 2
5 dead in hit-and-run including teens in Sacramento; driver facing multiple charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A man has been arrested for carjacking and a fatal hit-and-run that killed five in Sacramento Thursday afternoon, officials said. Cameron Garcia, 28, allegedly was driving an SUV on Highway 160 between Clarksburg and Freeport around 5:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and slammed into a tree, CHP officers said. All five passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the car and died at the scene.
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
Comments / 0