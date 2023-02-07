Read full article on original website
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
No Mow May is coming to Jackson, despite concerns from city workers
JACKSON, MI – Backyard lawns will be growing a little longer in Jackson this spring, with the city council’s approval to participate in No Mow May, an effort to help bees and other pollinators thrive. But not everyone is happy with the decision, with some city officials saying...
lansingcitypulse.com
Red alert on red-tagged residential properties in Lansing
Behind the heavy metal screen door, the sounds of excited children could be heard. The woman who answered the door Sunday asked to get her husband. Soon, Madi Mahamat Ibrahim was sliding on white loafers across the front porch at 1135 Farrand St. on the city’s northeast side. The...
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing since October is back with family
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - 14-year-old Samyah Nundley is back with her family after being reported missing in October 2022. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school on Oct. 20. He found a note she had left about harming herself. The...
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
fox2detroit.com
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Ford Announcing Massive New $3.5B Battery Plant: Report
The plant would create 2,500 jobs in Marshall, Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
200 expectant mothers left scrambling after Ascension Providence Hospital eliminates midwives
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Leah Hettinga and her husband Drew are getting ready for baby Jack, working with their doulas for a natural birth. Skilled midwives at Ascension Providence Southfield's Alternative Birthing Center have been guiding them through this process. "We wanted to be able to have that experience...
The man giving away millions in Michigan
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Michigan and the good he is doing for the community.
Electric scooter rider hit by car at Grand River & Hagadorn intersection
6 News was on the scene when it happened and said there was no visible blood but the person who was hit was laying on the ground before 9-1-1 was called.
Michigan Center Schools superintendent on paid leave pending investigation
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI - Michigan Center Schools Superintendent Brady Cook has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave pending an investigation into potential violations of school board policy. Board of Education President Michael Edwards said Cook was placed on leave pending a fact finding investigation on Jan. 26, in statement that...
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
It’s been closed for 12 years. Now this 90-year-old bridge near Ann Arbor is finally being removed
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A bridge west of Ann Arbor that has been closed for more than a decade will soon be no more. Crews working for the Washtenaw County Road Commission are set to begin removing the bridge on Liberty Road in Lima Township beginning on Monday, Feb. 6.
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Metro Detroit under Wind Advisory Thursday, could see severe thunderstorms as temps approach record highs
Metro Detroit is bracing for some severe weather on Thursday, but it’s not the kind you would typically expect in February. The area will be under a Wind Advisory and could see severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
MSU police send alert about alleged assault
The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety sent an alert about an alleged assault during the early morning hours on Saturday
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
