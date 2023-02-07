ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBUR

The fight to preserve Boston's Chinatown community

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 9. Simón Rios is our host. Longtime residents of Boston's Chinatown are finding it too costly to live in the neighborhood. In today's show, community activist Suzanne Lee talks about the movement to preserve some of Chinatown's most historic buildings and turn them into housing.
WBUR

Outsider art is in at the new Shoe Bones gallery in Salem

Over the course of her career as an artist Frankie Symonds has delved into filmmaking, painting and mixed media. She’s also an avid collector, having amassed a decade’s worth of art. In her experience as an artist living in Boston, she found that the city lacks spaces for people to showcase weird, unconventional and boundary-pushing art.
WBUR

The T needs dispatchers, and will continue to dangle $10,000 sign-on bonuses to hire them

With train service still running at diminished levels, staffing efforts in the MBTA's operations control center have plateaued since December, and the agency will continue to offer a $10,000 sign-on bonus through June to try and attract the dispatchers critical to reversing months-long service cuts. Officials on Thursday reported a...

