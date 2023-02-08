Read full article on original website
JCC of Central NJ to Host Free Special Needs Resource Fair Featuring Over 50 Vendors
In honor of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), the JCC of Central NJ in Scotch Plains is hosting a Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The JCC is located at 1391 Martine Avenue in Scotch Plains. This JCC’s...
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
CHS Computer Science Student Qureshi Receives National Honorable Mention in 2023 National Aspirations in Computing Awards
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham High computer science student Manaal Qureshi has received recognition from the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). “Congratulations to Manaal for receiving this recognition," Doug Walker, CHS principal, said. "It is not only a recognition of her achievement in the study of computer science, but also a reflection of her tenacity in pursuing this area of interest.”
Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.
Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman. MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and inspires girls to be courageous and confident.
Newark Students Learn Lessons from a ‘Beauty with Brains’
NEWARK, NJ — Ashley Cariño isn’t another pretty face. This reigning Miss Universe Puerto Rico has street smarts and classroom smarts. On Tuesday, 28-year-old Cariño passed along her education views and values to students at Newark’s Science Park High School, on Norfolk Street. Sign Up...
Computer Science Enrollment Boost at Kean University Part of Larger Higher Ed Trend
The prevalence of computer technology in everything from car dashboards to virtual assistants is fueling a boom in computer science enrollment at Kean University and throughout higher education. Kean’s computer science and information technology program enrollment has more than tripled since 2008, driven in large part by students interested in...
District 18 Legislators Diegnan, Karabinchak, and Stanley hold ANCHOR Assistance Program with N.J. Treasury
EDISON, N.J. – On Saturday morning, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury invited residents of Middlesex County to James Monroe Elementary School to seek guidance on completing their applications for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program – an initiative to provide property tax relief in a rebate of up to $1,500.
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club Member Applications are now available
HAZLET, NJ: Lately a winter day may feel like spring..and before you know it summer will be here! Don't miss out on the membership applications for the Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club, now available! Early Bird discount rates are now through April 30, 2023. You can register and pay online,...
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
Livingston School Counselors Provide Annual Report on Recent Graduates
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston Public Schools (LPS) Director of School Counseling Sinéad Crews and Livingston High School (LHS) College Counselor Nicole Rothman recently presented their annual report on recent LHS graduates focusing on the data of the Class of 2022 post-secondary admissions, feedback from the 2022 graduates and parents as well as future goals to enhance post-secondary planning and support from the counseling department.
Prospect Park School No. 1 is Also Number One in Kindness
PROSPECT PARK, NJ - “If you can be anything, be kind." Prospect Park Superintendent of Schools and Principal for School No. 1, Dr. Tyeshia Reels, said that is a saying that matches the district's Great Kindness Challenge, which took place in the later part of January. From January 23...
Food Distribution for Any Madison Resident in Need; Feb 9 and 10
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday February 9 from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown). An additional food distribution will take place on Friday February 10 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am and then in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street from 1:30pm - 2:30pm.
Phillipsburg Town Council Hears Details on the Revamp of Historic Landmark Hotel at Union Square
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.--The Phillipsburg Town Council was enthralled Tuesday night during a hearing it conducted on the fate of a historic landmark hotel located downtown in the heart of Union Square. Built in 1811 and whose second floor front balcony hosted campaign speeches made by both former President Theodore Roosevelt and...
Nacinovich 3 Goals, 3 Assists for Chatham Girls Ice Hockey in 1st Period of 7-1 Win vs. Madison in Cohen Cup Quarterfinals
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Freshman Sarah Nacinovich collected three goals and three assists - all in the first period - to fuel Chatham's 7-1 girls ice hockey win vs. Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Cohen Cup played Wednesday at Mennen Sports Arena. Freshman Alex Donoghue scored twice and...
Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11
RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be...
(Hybrid) How to Make Yourself Attractive to Colleges
In this in person and online webinar, presented by Neal Schwartz of College Planning of Westchester, we'll address what overall colleges are looking for in their applications. We will highlight the movement from admissions to enrollment, the importance of “yield” and why that matters to the institutions. We will highlight and review each area of the Common Application, including the main essay, activity list and supplemental essays. We will help you understand the information admission professionals are looking for within the Common App and other elements. Lastly in this current admissions environment, you will learn how to make your application STAND OUT among other applicants!
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
Hanover Park PTO to Host Comedy Night on March 30th
EAST HANOVER, NJ - The Hanover Park PTO is hosting a Comedy night and fun night of laughs with Comedian John Pizzi. Tickets include buffet dinner, soft drinks and a one hour comedy show (cash bar will be available). There will also be an Upscale Tricky Tray, Wine Pull and...
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
