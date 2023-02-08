In this in person and online webinar, presented by Neal Schwartz of College Planning of Westchester, we'll address what overall colleges are looking for in their applications. We will highlight the movement from admissions to enrollment, the importance of “yield” and why that matters to the institutions. We will highlight and review each area of the Common Application, including the main essay, activity list and supplemental essays. We will help you understand the information admission professionals are looking for within the Common App and other elements. Lastly in this current admissions environment, you will learn how to make your application STAND OUT among other applicants!

SOMERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO