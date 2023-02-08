Read full article on original website
ABC 4
St. George restaurant named Utah’s ‘most romantic,’ according to Yelp
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The users of Yelp have named a St. George restaurant as the most romantic eatery in all of Utah just in time for Valentine’s Day. Cliffside Restaurant, located on Tech Ridge Dr. in St. George, is described as a New American and seafood restaurant, according to Yelp. The restaurant is open six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays, and their hours are available on their website.
