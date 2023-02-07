Read full article on original website
Related
This pet cat is so huge people mistake him for a bobcat
Kusa the cat is still growing. The post This pet cat is so huge people mistake him for a bobcat appeared first on Talker.
Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue
Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
Girl missing over a year found hiding in closet of a Michigan home
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant."She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. "She didn't know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby."Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against...
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
Boy, 7, Mauled to Death by Pack of Dogs on Idaho Reservation
A 7-year-old Idaho boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs Saturday night, leading authorities to euthanize the canines and issue 15 citations to their owners. The attack, which happened on the property of the dogs’ owners within the Fort Hall Native American reservation, also severely injured the boy’s mom when she tried to stop the mauling, police said. Two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs were involved, cops said. The owners, who the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said are not tribal members, were cited for a “Vicious Animal Attack” and for their dogs not being vaccinated against rabies, among other things. Police said the FBI is involved, and their findings may lead to federal charges. A GoFundMe set up for the family said the mother, Emily Carroll, was rushed into emergency surgery but her son, Kellan, didn’t make it. “I know Emily, and I know she did everything in her power to protect Kellan from that attack,” the fundraiser says. “She is an amazing woman and mother and sacrificed herself to try and save her little boy.”Read it at The Independent
WSFA
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Want to a greet a dog the right way? These five trainer approved tips will keep the dog and its owner happy
Watch and learn the do's and don'ts of approaching a stranger's dog according to a professional canine trainer
Ghost the Rescue Dog Is Recovering After Living with a Coyote Pack for Months in Nevada
The white dog was accepted into the coyote pack but became injured — and that's when neighbors stepped in to save him After months of running with a pack of coyotes in the Nevada desert, a dog named Ghost is back among humans and will soon be up for adoption. Before the canine's rescue, residents in the Inspirada neighborhood of Henderson, southeast of Las Vegas, had seen Ghost among the wild animals on a near-nightly basis and had posted sightings of the all-white pup on social media. "It seems...
Seniors and Pets: Not Always a Perfect Pairing
The post Seniors and Pets: Not Always a Perfect Pairing appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
The Dogington Post
Chihuahua From Ohio Named Oldest Living Dog
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. As of December 7, 2022, a Chihuahua from Ohio was officially recognized as the oldest dog in the world at 23 years and 43 days old. Spike, who is named...
Canine behaviourist: Dog breeds to never own - West Highland Terrier, Pug and Husky
A dog trainer has left pet owners up in arms after he share which three breeds he would never own. Some dog lovers weren't happy with the behaviourist's choices.
Pet Owner Forced to Put Child Lock on Microwave as Cat Keeps Napping Inside
Bentley has crawled inside the microwave ever since his owners left a slice of pizza in there, and the videos have enchanted tens of millions online.
PetSmart Wants To Pay Your Cat or Dog $10,000 to Test Toys
On average, cats and dogs sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day. If you think they need to be more productive — especially in helping with the finances — then here’s the perfect job for them. PetSmart is in search of one dog and one cat...
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Sheep Dog Politely Asking To Be Let Out of Tent Melts Hearts: 'Head Tilts'
"More respectful and polite than some people I know," commented one TikTok user.
pupvine.com
Should You Allow Frenchies Off Leash In Dog Parks: All Tips
It’s time to talk about “Should you allow Frenchies off leash in dog parks?” This can be quite a complex and overwhelming question, especially if you live in a big city or a big urban area. Given their affectionate, loyal, playful, and friendly nature, Frenchies are known...
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
petpress.net
A Comprehensive Guide To Choosing The Right Puppy Food For Your New Dog
It goes without saying that choosing the proper food your new pup will eat is hard work. With so many different types and brands of puppy food available, it is easy to become overwhelmed. But selecting the best food for your pup doesn’t have to be difficult. In this comprehensive guide, we will discuss all aspects of choosing the right puppy food – from ingredients to portion size and more. We’ll also provide helpful tips on how you can transition your pet onto a healthy diet that meets their nutritional needs as they grow into adulthood. By taking our advice into consideration when selecting a puppy food, you can ensure that your furry friend stays happy and healthy throughout their lifetime!
petguide.com
Dutch Propose Bans Of Flat-Faced and Folded Ear Breed Dogs and Cats
It’s not uncommon for dogs with flatter faces to suffer from brachycephalic issues or cats with folded ears to suffer for aesthetic reasons, but officials in the Netherlands are looking to make that obsolete with the introduction of a ban that would prevent breeds of cat and dog that are known for those features.
Comments / 0