Read full article on original website
Related
California Sen. Padilla introduces bill to set minimum wage based on local cost of living
(The Center Square) - California Senator Steve Padilla introduced on Wednesday a senate bill that would direct three state agencies to determine what minimum wage a full time worker would need to earn, to be able to afford housing and living expenses in any given county in the state of California. Assembly Bill (AB) 352 would “require the California Workforce Development Board, in conjunction with the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development and the Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, to examine...
Legislature weighs bill to exempt some small subdivisions from MEPA review
Lawmakers are considering a Montana Department of Environmental Quality-backed bill that would exempt some smaller subdivision applications from environmental review. Senate Bill 240 sponsor Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said the measure would streamline DEQ’s review process while maintaining environmental protections. The proposal is in line with a larger effort state agencies have undertaken to address housing affordability challenges by reducing the time it takes to approve subdivision applications, Small said.
Comments / 0