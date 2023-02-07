Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
St. Paul boys basketball: St. Paul concludes season with loss to Pflugerville Concordia
Eliminated from playoff contention in the loss at Sacred Heart Feb. 3, St. Paul boys wanted to give a good sendoff to the eight seniors. That did not occur as St. Paul fell to Pflugerville Concordia 53-43 Feb. 7 at home in a postponed game. St. Paul fought hard the whole game but could not get past Concordia but it was not for lack of effort. “I thought we came out and played hard,” St. Paul head…
lavacacountytoday.com
Klimitchek honored as TCCB high school teacher of the year
Having taught her entire career at Sacred Heart Catholic School, science teacher Geralyn Klimitchek was recently honored as High School Teacher of the Year by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops. The TCCB recognition comes in high regard as Klimitchek was selected from all Catholic High School teachers in the...
Comments / 0