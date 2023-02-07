Read full article on original website
lavacacountytoday.com
St. Paul girls basketball: St. Paul wins rescheduled game against Pflugerville Concorida
The Lady Cardinals had a little mixture of okay and not so okay in their last regular-season game. St. Paul defeated Pflugerville Concordia 46-25 Feb. 7 in a rescheduled game to conclude the regular season. “It’s kinda how we are,” Lady Cardinals head coach Jake Wachsmuth said. “We did some good things but we just have to be more consistent. At times, we looked really good; at other times we hit…
lavacacountytoday.com
St. Paul boys basketball: St. Paul concludes season with loss to Pflugerville Concordia
Eliminated from playoff contention in the loss at Sacred Heart Feb. 3, St. Paul boys wanted to give a good sendoff to the eight seniors. That did not occur as St. Paul fell to Pflugerville Concordia 53-43 Feb. 7 at home in a postponed game. St. Paul fought hard the whole game but could not get past Concordia but it was not for lack of effort. “I thought we came out and played hard,” St. Paul head…
