South Dakota State

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
freightwaves.com

No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam

Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case

Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating “Appalling”

Tyre was beaten to death by police. Five officers were charged with murder, protests have erupted, and President Biden issued a statement. What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop resulted in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols was reportedly pulled over in Memphis for suspicion of reckless driving. Officers claim the 29-year-old fled, and following a chase, police “confronted” the man.
MEMPHIS, TN

