Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Kyle Rittenhouse Lawsuit Raises Questions About Kenosha Police
The lawsuit filed by the father of one of the men killed by Rittenhouse alleges the then-17-year-old conspired with police officers to harm protesters.
Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in prison
A federal judge sentenced a man to 80 months in prison for using pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours later of natural causes. Dozens of Sicknick’s former colleagues gathered in D.C.’s federal courthouse on Friday as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan handed down Julian Khater’s […]
Washington Examiner
Police officer resigns after superiors suspend him for traditional marriage beliefs
A police officer in Georgia resigned last week after he said superiors attempted to suppress him from sharing his religious beliefs on social media. Jacob Kersey, 19, gave up his position with the Port Wentworth Police Department after weeks of being attacked over a tweet where he shared his religious beliefs on marriage, according to a report.
freightwaves.com
No jail in latest sentencing for Louisiana staged accident scam
Three participants in the Louisiana staged accident scam received sentences of probation but no jail time late last week. Additionally, the three were sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All other defendants in the case who pleaded guilty were indicted on charges of mail fraud. The three...
Video Shows Young Thug Conduct ‘Hand-To-Hand’ Drug Deal In Court, Reporter Says
A video from jury selection for Young Thug's RICO trial allegedly shows the rapper and his co-defendant conducting a drug deal in court. The post Video Shows Young Thug Conduct ‘Hand-To-Hand’ Drug Deal In Court, Reporter Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial 'Cop City' and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week.
Young Thug Accused of Conducting Drug Deal While in Court for RICO Case
Young Thug was accused Thursday of conducting a drug deal inside an Atlanta-area courtroom while he sat on trial in a sprawling 56 count RICO case that also implicates fellow hip-hop artist Gunna and 26 other associates. Judge Ural Glanville has paused jury selection while the alleged incident is investigated—just the latest in a series of roadblocks to delay the high profile trial of Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams. Courtroom surveillance footage obtained by WSB-TV in Atlanta shows the moment Kahlieff Adams, one of Williams’ co-defendants, slips something into his hands. A deputy who spotted the interaction later...
Detainee’s death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
A detainee’s body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don’t lock.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyre Nichols: FBI Director Calls Video Of Police Beating “Appalling”
Tyre was beaten to death by police. Five officers were charged with murder, protests have erupted, and President Biden issued a statement. What was supposed to be a simple traffic stop resulted in the tragic death of Tyre Nichols. On January 7, Nichols was reportedly pulled over in Memphis for suspicion of reckless driving. Officers claim the 29-year-old fled, and following a chase, police “confronted” the man.
Federal lawsuit filed over Kenosha police officer who put his knee on a 12-year-old's neck while breaking up school fight
A father and his middle-school-aged daughter have filed a federal lawsuit against a former school security guard in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after he put his knee on the child's neck while trying to break up a cafeteria fight last year.
KLTV
Attorneys for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riot ask judge to delay trial
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The attorneys representing a Longview man for his involvement in the Jan. 6. 2021 riot at the United States Capitol are asking for more time to prepare for the impending trial. During a hearing held Tuesday afternoon in Judge Royce C. Lamberth’s court, attorneys led by...
Man gets 15 years in robbery of Mississippi firearms store, damage to bank ATM
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in stealing more than 20 weapons from a Mississippi gun store and causing more than $20,000 in damages to an ATM at a rural Mississippi bank. Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted bank larceny.
Rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison
A Delaware man who threatened a Black police officer with a pole attached to a Confederate battle flag as he stormed the U.S. Capitol is sentenced to three years in prison.
The Killing Of A Black Trans Woman In 2019 Was A Hate Crime, Authorities Say
Daqua Ritter is accused of shooting Pebbles LaDime “Dime” Doe because of her gender identity.
