Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Flash, Feb. 10, 2023
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Red Rock Auction Postponed, Crump Lake Closure Explored, Ice Bowl Gives Back, and Hospital to Host Cardiac Rehab Open House.
ijpr.org
Water managers could withhold Klamath County drought permits this year
Not issuing the drought permits could have a significant impact on agriculture in the region if farmers don’t have access to irrigation water. "In the event that an emergency drought is declared for Klamath County, it's very unlikely that the agency is going to be issuing many, if any, drought permits at all," said Ivan Gall, the Interim Deputy Director for Water Management at the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Comments / 0